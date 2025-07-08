5 shocking reveals from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series produced for Hulu. The show follows a community of TikTok personalities based in Utah, "MomTok," as they deal with the realities of their online and offline lives. The series released on September 6, 2024, and represented Hulu's most-watched unscripted season premiere for 2024.

Utah social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines in 2022 for announcing that she and her husband had been "soft-swinging" with other Mormon couples.

It explores the fallout in her "MomTok" influencer circle as trust breaks down and secrets surface, while also highlighting the pressures of Mormon motherhood and social media fame.

The reunion episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 premiered July 1 on Hulu, diving back into the drama, secrets, and shifting relationships of the "#MomTok" influencers.

Marking the series' first-ever reunion special, the episode featured never-before-seen footage, major revelations, and a surprise announcement. Season 2, which premiered in May, followed the women as they navigated public scrutiny, new relationships, and fractured friendships in the wake of season 1’s fallout.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Layla Taylor's history of self-harm, and other shocking reveals from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

5) Taylor Frankie Paul breaks silence on Dakota relationship

Taylor Frankie Paul clarifies her relationship with Dakota (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

After months of speculation and cryptic TikTok posts, Taylor Frankie Paul clarified her relationship with Dakota during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion. While they continue to co-parent their son, Ever True, Taylor confirmed they are just friends.

Host Nick questioned their closeness after recent festival photos surfaced, prompting Taylor to reveal deeper issues that had remained private until now.

Taylor shared that broken trust and past insecurities have made it hard to see a future with Dakota. He admitted to struggling with addiction and said he needs to focus on himself before entering another relationship.

Despite the emotional distance, both Taylor and Dakota are committed to co-parenting. Taylor noted that they each have personal growth ahead of them and admitted she is unsure what their future holds. While they may not rekindle their relationship, they are trying to navigate their new reality with honesty.

4) Whitney Leavitt’s husband Conner Leavitt opened up about his difficult past

Whitney and Conner Leavitt (Image via Instagram/@whitleavitt)

Coming back to The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives season 1, Whitney and her husband Conner Leavitt were coming back to Utah in a cloud of scandal.

Following the swinging scandal that broke in the public space, Conner and Whitney were coping with something uncomfortable in their marriage. Publicizing his use of the dating sites and the drama it posed for their marriage, Whitney and Conner were candid.

Although they had their issue of the day throughout The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives season 1, Whitney and Conner remained silent about their marriage issues until season 2 reunion. Conner, who shed tears while expressing his truth, revealed a rape he went through as a child. Conner, tearfully exposing his sad past.

Once he had opened up about what he had been struggling with with the assistance of Whitney's, he admitted that the sex sinning and dating app experiences were a secondary aftermath of the r*pe.

The rest of the cast was taken aback by his sincere admission, Mikayla, Whitney's competitor who has lived through being sexually attacked, consoling the two.

3) Demi Engemann’s off-camera drama takes center stage at the reunion

Demi Engemann’s off-camera drama dominates the reunion (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

Although Demi didn't actually attend the reunion itself, cameras for The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives captured Whitney FaceTiming with her friend before filming, and that wasn't her only on-camera moment.

Although Whitney maintained that she would step in when she felt Demi was being pulled into something unfairly or run over, that proved difficult to accomplish when the cameras rolled.

Confronted with Demi's actions, Whitney acknowledged her friend's questionable behavior after reading Demi and Marciano’s flirty texts. She admitted she would be uncomfortable if her own boyfriend sent or received similar messages.

Demi's actions kept riling the spotlight, and host Nick took the clips of Demi's reactions on the season's drama into the show through his podcast, Viall Files.

When they discovered that Demi and her husband Brett Engemann attempted to teach Jen how to speak about them while having the camera pointed at them, Demi could not be excused.

With Demi absent, the cast tried to represent what she would have said, but tensions ran high as they addressed her actions, highlighting ongoing drama within the MomTok crew.

2) Layla opens up about hidden struggles in emotional reunion moment

Layla Taylor's history of self-harm is revealed at the reunion (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

On one of the more difficult times during The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives reunion, Layla had the opportunity to discuss what was edited out of the season and how much of an impact it had been for her to talk about some of her problems on television.

Discussing how she had once had an eating disorder and committed self-harm, Layla made it known that talking about the topic on television had been difficult.

During unprecedented times, Layla had explained her body dysmorphia and shared that when the rest of the women on Secret Lives said he was healthy to her, she would hear it negatively.

Whereas the rest of the cast were just as forthcoming about being there for Layla and would appreciate it if they could assist, it was apparent that none of them had any idea how deep her problems went.

Layla did not hesitate long in regaining composure once more, but made it plain she was better off for having discussed what had happened in her past on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

1) DWTS surprise: Jen and Whitney announced as future contestants

Jen and Whitney announced as future contestants of DWTS (Images via Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck/@whitleavitt)

As The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion came to an end, the MomTok ladies and DadTok gentlemen were ready for the shock Nick had been hyping the entire time during the reunion.

After making sure everyone knew there was something extreme, life-altering news, Nick started dishing out more information about Jen and Whitney wanting to perform on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

While Jen, who has posted a lot of content on her social media accounts regarding dancing on DWTS in the past, was sure she would love taking her turn in the ballroom, Whitney was also looking forward to competing for the Mirror Ball trophy. Nick went on to mention that a cast member would compete on DWTS season 34.

It was confirmed that Jen would join the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 34. Whitney appeared disappointed, but Nick clarified that both she and Jen would compete, just in separate seasons.

In shock, the two women were ecstatic to have been chosen to represent The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on the following show.

Interesyed viewers can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu and Apple TV+.

