90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode 16 recap and more details

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After were in for a treat because episode 16 brought with itself great turns in the storylines of the couples. It saw Emily and Kobe's Cameroonian wedding continue and come to an emotional end. Things also got emotional between Patrick and Thais as they revisited the restaurant where they had first met.

Jasmine walked at a pageant which Gino didn't like, resulting in a tiff between the two. Manuel and Ashley also fought over her doubts about Manuel sending money to the mother of his kids back in Ecuador. It also finally saw the moment fans had been waiting for: Michael to arrive in America.

What went down on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode 16?

Gino didn't appreciate Jasmine's runway walk

Episode 16 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After saw Jasmine Pineda walking the runway at a pageant, something she loves doing. Gino came to see her walk the swimsuit section of the competition but thought it was "not good".

Jasmine, hurt by Gino's sentiments, asked him not to attend any of her future rehearsals.

Michael finally arrived in USA with his wife Angela

After the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After saw Angela growing wary about Michael's intentions to marry her, this episode saw them making up. And even though they made up, Angela still had her doubts about Michael telling her the truth.

She agreed to not pull the paperwork for Michael's visa and decided to watch what would happen. His years of wishes were fulfilled when his visa finally came through and the couple arrived in the USA.

Loren revealed herself to Alex after her mommy-makeover surgery

Loren's journey with her mommy-makeover surgery has been a topic of discussion on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After for a while now. Episode 16 saw her finally recovering from the surgery and saw her going shopping to buy clothes for her date night with Alexei.

A nervous Loren then revealed herself to Alex, and it all went nicely. Until she brought up the topic of going back to work as soon as she could. Alex disagreed because he wanted her to prioritize her motherhood.

Things got emotional with Patrick and Thais

Things got emotional when Patrick and Thais went to the restaurant where they had first met. While there, Patrick opened up about his grief about his father not being there during his adolescence.

Thais sympathized with him and asked him to go on a bonding trip with his father, Patrick obliged.

Ashley accused Manuel of sending money to the mother of his kids

Ashley suspected Manuel of sending money to the mother of his two children in Ecuador. When she confronted him on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Manuel denied the claims.

However, he accepted contacting her, which put Ashley off. Manuel wasn't having it either because he stormed off amidst the argument and said:

"She wants to believe what she wants. I can’t take it anymore".

Rob flirted on his trip to Kansas City

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After know that Rob and Sophie separated a year ago, yet they aren't able to put a complete full stop to their relationship. This recent episode saw Rob going to his hometown, Kansas City. This worried Sophie because Rob had told her he was a "hoe" when he lived there in the past.

While there, Rob flirted with the waitresses at the bars he was drinking at. When one of them asked him if he was single, he said he was in a "very complicated situation".

Emily and Kobe's Cameroonian wedding continued

Fans have been the most excited about Emily and Kobe's Cameroonian wedding because it is a spectacle to see the amalgamation of two different cultures.

In their wedding on episode 16, Kobe's friend took the mic to say positive things about Emily and Kobe's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

After the wedding, the duo returned to Kobe's house and gifted his father some American-style clothes.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 come out every Sunday, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.

