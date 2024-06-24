 "I don't care"— 90 Day Fiancé star Michael leaves after Angela involves security in their argument

90 Day Fiancé couple Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem have had their ups and downs in their relationship. However, this time their argument escalated to the involvement of security. On the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After June 23 episode, Angela's concerns regarding her partner's intentions were proved to be right.

When she caught Michael having a conversation in a group chat, Angela was shocked to find out that he wanted to marry her for a visa. The 57-year-old was heartbroken, while Michael was tired of Angela doubting him all the time. He stormed off the hotel building, saying that his wife wanted to catch him red-handed for something he hadn't done.

The 90 Day Fiancé star explained his frustration at how Angela makes him feel like he's "acting shady" even when he has "nothing to hide." The 35-year-old told the cameras that he doesn't want to be with Angela anymore.

"Enough is enough. Let her pull it, I don't care. Enough is enough. I'm a person that, I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, it's – that's it. I know what she has done. All she thinks about is that I'm after the visa, no. I'm getting tired of it. There's nothing I'm hiding there."

What happened between Michael and Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode 15, Angela shared that the reason she didn't marry "for a long time" was due to her trust issues. At the back of her mind, she had doubts and concerns regarding Michael and questioned whether he was marrying her to secure a US visa. During her confessional interview, Deem expressed embarrassment at expecting more from her partner. She said:

"I think we need a break right now. You know, I didn't get married for a long time for a reason – and this is why. After the investment I put in this marriage, the love I've given him, it's so embarrassing trying to trust him over and over after finding out he lies."

Angela called hotel security and told the cameras that she should take a break from Michael. Meanwhile, Michael had already left the hotel; he was tired of proving to Angela that there were no selfish motives behind his actions and that he was innocent.

Previously in the episode, the 90 Day Fiancé couple had argued about Michael not being loyal to her. The cast member had added screenshot printouts of their conversation to his documents, which Angela wasn't so happy about. She couldn't understand why Michael would put that in his visa application; meanwhile, Ilesanmi thought it was a wise decision to showcase their arguments and fights to prove they are actually husband and wife. The 90 Day Fiancé star said:

"Because a real couple would probably fight about cheating, and the embassy don't care about that. They just want to see that we are really [a] married couple.”

Whether the couple reaches a truce or an end, the upcoming episodes will give further insights into the TLC couple's relationship. Fans are curious to know if Michael will forgive Angela for doubting his intentions and if the former is ready to resolve their issues together.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs exclusively on TLC every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.