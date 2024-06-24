"She's embarrassing us all" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Angela's feud with Michael 

Angela and Michael are starring in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8, where couples from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé document the issues they face after deciding to be together. The latest episode, released on June 23, featured a feud between Michael and Angela.

In the episode, Angela called hotel security to confiscate Michael's phone after finding a suspicious group chat. She believed Michael was using her to get a US visa and didn't actually love her.

Before the security even came in, Michael packed his things and left, leaving the phone behind. Once outside, he said, "Enough is enough," and expressed frustration with Angela's constant accusations of being with her only for the visa. He said he was hiding nothing.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to react to their feud. One user wrote:

"The US government should revoke Angela’s passport bc bro she’s embarrassing us all."

Several others shared their reactions online:

"At this point, I don’t care if Michael really is “scamming” Angela. She deserves everything she gets," another user said.

"What Angela is doing to Michael is so dangerous. She’s a white woman causing chaos, inciting a damn riot….calling for security and everyone else….and then saying “not too much on my husband.” THAT’S ABUSIVE!" an X user wrote.

"Does anyone really believe that Michael wanted to be married to vile, trashy Angela for any reason besides a Green Card?" one fan wrote.

Others expressed their support for Michael.

"Michael… I don’t know if you are shady or not but my god after dealing with Angela ALL this time, you deserve a visa and a medal and you are right Enough is enough!" an X user commented.

"Angela is very abusive. It shouldn't take all of this to get a phone back. Which didn't belong to her anymore as soon as she purchased it & gave it to Michael. I'm so tired of her," one user reacted.

"Angela has done nothing but insulted and disrespected Michael since the first time they met but wants to cry and act like HE’S the problem," another person wrote.

How did Angela and Michael react to their feud on episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode 15, fans saw Angela calling hotel security to take Michael's phone because she thought there was a shady chat on it. She also insinuated again that Michael was acting "shady" because he wanted to leave her as soon as he secured his US visa.

After Michael walked out, Angela said she was concerned about him because she had never seen him act like that. She added that it was embarrassing to trust him "over and over again" after investing so much in their marriage.

Michael said he didn't "care anymore" and was okay with Angela stopping his visa process. In a confessional, he said he was tired of his wife constantly making him feel like he was up to some "shady" business.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 air on Sundays at 8 pm ET.