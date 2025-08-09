90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - Things get awkward between Gino and Natalie after he admits she looks like Jasmine

Gino Palazzolo’s new romance with Natalie takes a turn in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, slated to air on August 10, 2025. In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly, 54-year-old Gino can be seen praising Natalie’s appearance while they share an intimate moment in a bath tub.However, his comment sparks tension between the couple as he says that Natalie bears a striking resemblance to his estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda.&quot;Natalie is like smoking hot... Dana and Michelle are not wrong, you know, I'm looking at Natalie and I'm thinking, she's Latina, you know. With the long, dark, beautiful hair, and beautiful face, you look so much like Jasmine and now I’m getting Jasmine in my head a little bit,&quot; he says in a confessional, visibly unsettled.He tells the camera that he thinks things are getting weird since this realization.How is Jasmine-Gino's open relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? doing? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGino and Jasmine are legally married under an open arrangement, which he now regrets agreeing to, as shown during the Tell All segment. Meanwhile, Jasmine has moved on with Matt Branis, with whom she shares a baby girl, Matilda, born in March 2025. Despite her new family, Jasmine shared in a recent episode that she still misses Gino, even as he pursues Natalie.Previously, in episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Natalie’s discovery of Gino’s open marriage with Jasmine became a major turning point in their budding romance. Initially charmed by Gino’s demeanor and emotional safety, it was a contrast to her past toxic relationships. Natalie felt blindsided when he finally disclosed his marital status.&quot;I need Jasmine to know that you’ve moved on,&quot; she demanded, refusing to be part of an open arrangement.Gino’s hesitation suggested lingering attachments; as he mentioned in a confessional that he still loves Jasmine, complicating his ability to fully commit to Natalie. The ultimatum forced Gino to confront whether he's ready to formally end his marriage or risk losing Natalie.Jasmine and Gino's relationshipJasmine and Gino for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)In episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine spoke to Michelle, Gino’s cousin Dana's wife. She confessed tearfully that she misses him acknowledging that the arrangement has been a mistake. Her emotional turmoil was compounded by news of Gino’s Vegas rendezvous with Natalie.In another sneak peek for the upcoming August 10 episode, uploaded on the show's Instagram account, Jasmine can be seen getting into a brawl with Natalie after seeing her at a party. Jasmine still claims Gino as her &quot;husband&quot; in the clip, leaving fans confused.Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.