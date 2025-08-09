“I want to explode” - Jasmine fights Gino’s new lover on 90 Day Fiancé

The open relationship between 90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo reached a boiling point during a confrontation between Jasmine and Gino's new love interest, Natalie. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the two women engaged in a physical altercation at a birthday party for Gino’s cousin, marking their first in-person meeting.In the clip obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Jasmine said in a confessional:&quot;I'm super angry, I want to explode. Because when Gino and I established to be in an open marriage, one of the main rules was, both of us had to agree on the third person.&quot;Jasmine expresses disagreement on 90 Day Fiancé View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJasmine, 38, was furious that Gino had invited Natalie without her consent, violating their open marriage agreement. Jasmine proceeded to call her a &quot;mistress,&quot; emphasizing that their marital arrangement had terms that they both had to agree with the third person.While Jasmine had Gino’s approval to date Matt, she claimed that she never consented to Natalie’s involvement, implying that he's cheating on her with Natalie, rather than her being an accepted third party.The tension escalated quickly on 90 Day Fiancé, when Jasmine called Natalie names and shoved her, leading to a brawl that required intervention from multiple partygoers. In the sneak peek clip of the party, Gino was seen receiving an advice from one of his friends about how he should he handling his relationship with Jasmine.His friend asked him to tell Jasmine: &quot;Look we are definitely getting a divorce. I'm with Natalie. I really enjoy her company. Something like that. But you have to make it crystal clear.&quot;Jasmine and Gino's history and future on 90 Day FiancéJasmine and Matt with their daughter (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)Jasmine and Gino’s relationship has been one of 90 Day Fiancé's most sporadic relationships - from their initial meeting on a Sugar Baby dating website to their eventual open marriage and now, their separation. Despite still being legally married, the couple has moved on with new partners: Jasmine is currently in a relationship with Matt Branis, with whom she shares a baby girl, Matilda, born in March 2025.Meanwhile, Gino has pursued Natalie, leading to clashes both on and off-screen. The birthday party fight mentioned earlier is one of the instances. Gino, however, seems eager to move forward with Natalie, even introducing her to his family, a decision that further enraged Jasmine.As seen in the exclusive clip of the August 10 episode, the fight at the party highlighted the couple’s failure to establish clear boundaries, with Jasmine accusing Gino of disrespecting their marital arrangement.&quot;He agreed on Matt, cool. I don’t even know who this b**ch is!&quot; she said in the confessional.Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)Though Jasmine and Gino have been living apart since being on 90 Day Fiancé, early 2025, they have yet to file for divorce, leaving their legal status in limbo. Immigration complications play a significant role, since Gino sponsored Jasmine’s K-1 visa, he remains financially responsible for her until she secures citizenship or adjusts her status.Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.