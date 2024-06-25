90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 4 couples: Who are still together?

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 4 reached its conclusion as episode 10 aired on June 24, 2024. The show acquainted fans with the couples' exciting journey as they navigated various challenges.

The show featured four Americans traveling to different picturesque locations such as Brazil, Italy, Colombia and Malta to check if they could envision a future with their significant other or was it time to call it quits. Out of four couples, only two (Shawn-Alliya and Luke-Madelein) ended up together. Meanwhile, the other two (Kyle-Anika and Alex-Adriano) decided to go separate ways.

The couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 4

1) Kyle and Anika

Kyle and Anika of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 (Image via TLC)

Kyle Gordy, who hails from Los Angeles, tried to make love happen in Malta with Anika. Kyle is a professional sperm donor and has 71 children and nine on the way from women around the world who have opted for his services. Anika, who is single and a mother, wanted another child. She got Kyle’s information through the donation site online and booked a consultation call.

They both felt a spark after their first conversation and eventually started dating. His career choice later became a topic for argument as Anika couldn't wrap her mind around the fact that Kyle goes around with other women.

Kyle also stood his ground and brought up the topic of Anika's ex. He alleged that just before Kyle's arrival, Anika went out with her ex which she didn't deny. But she also argued that both situations were different as it happened before Kyle came in the picture.

In episode 9, Kyle and Anika called off their relationship.

"I'm feeling sad and disappointed because we had a great connection, but also I'm feeling so relieved that we made a final decision," Anika stated.

2) Shawn and Alliya

Alliya and Shawn of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 (Image via TLC)

Shawn Finch met Alliya de Batista before her transition and went on a trip to Brazil to validate his feelings toward her after the procedure. Shawn admitted to his feelings and proposed to Alliya. In episode 10, the pair paid a visit to a plastic surgeon as Alliya wanted to look more feminine and go through some medical procedures.

“I want to take off the fat off my belly or my back and I put it on my b*tt. I also don’t like this bump. I want my face to look more feminine,” Alliya mentioned.

Throughout the ordeal, Shawn couldn't wrap his head around it and later stated:

“But if Alliya got gender reassignment surgery, I think that would have an effect on our s*x life and then I don’t know what kind of relationship we’re ultimately gonna have.”

The couple is still together even after all the trials and tribulations that happened between them.

3) Luke and Madelein

Luke and Madelein met during Luke's trip to Colombia and they instantly connected after spending their days together. After Luke returned, he realized he couldn't live without Madelein and came after her in 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.

Problems arose when Luke lost his job and didn't notify Madelein until after his return to Colombia. He also heard a rumor in episode 9 about Madelein sleeping with another man to which she showed concerns that Luke might not trust her.

"He didn't break up with me, but I don't think Luke trusts me," Madelein said.

However, the couple is still going strong together as they decided on signing a pre-nuptial agreement when the show concluded.

4) Alex and Adriano

Alex and Adriano of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 (Image via TLC)

Alex originally hails from Texas and is a family-oriented person, while Adriano belongs to Italy and is a free-spirited person. During Alex's travels, they both met and instantly hit it off.

The couple seemed to have different ideas when it came to managing their relationship. Adriano kept insisting on including other people in the relationship and wanted Alex's cousin to sleep together with them. That proved to be the turning point for Alex from which she couldn't come back.

In episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Alex was unable to control her emotions when she ended their relationship on a boat ride in Amalfi Coast.

“I came here wanting to reconnect with you but I’m having to shrink myself into this little bitty box just so I can have something?,” Alex stated.

At the end of episode, Alex left Italy and headed back to her home after break up.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise aired its finale on June 24 at 8 pm EST on TLC.