“Ain’t my first time”- Duck Dynasty: The Revival star Willie takes part in a role playing game with the family

The revived series of Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered on June 1. It saw the Robertson family coming back to share their lives with the camera. In a clip from the season, posted on Duck Dynasty's official YouTube channel on July 28, 2025, the family was documented playing a role-playing game. Willie came up with the idea and even prepared to take his opponents down. &quot;This ain't my first time to go medieval,&quot; said Willie. Then on the game night, the players all dressed up as different characters and took part in several games. These included darting a knife at a wooden board, the game of cornhole, and slicing flying fruits with a sword, among others. The Duck Dynasty: The Revival cast members had &quot;ridiculous fun&quot; playing the game, and Willie took home the winning title. Duck Dynasty: The Revival stars take part in a role-playing game When Willie told Si and John that they should be playing a role-playing game with the family. The former said that the only thing RPG (role-playing games) meant to him was a Rocket Propelling Launcher that would blow people's heads off. John joked that they should play it. Willie then took the children to a board game store, intending to understand what it took to win a role-playing game. &quot;We really just need a couple of pointers on how to win and dominate this thing, and then we gone. Kind of like a wizard cast a fart spell,&quot; Willie said, referring to the game. The board game store guy guided Willie on how to navigate through an RPG. He took him to an ongoing game and began explaining the rules. Next, the cast members dressed up in their costumes to play the said game. John Luke, who was dressed as a wizard, announced that it was now time for Robertson's role-play. Bella was dressed as the goblin while Willie assumed the get-up of a willay souffle. Sharing how he felt in his costume, Willie said, &quot;Somewhere between ridiculous and super ridiculous.&quot; Explaining the game, the Duck Dynasty: The Revival narrator stated that an evil dragon had taken over their property and had laid an egg. The players had to capture this egg by solving a series of quests. The players then moved to their first game. They had to take turns to use a knife as a dart and throw it at a wooden board, which had the eye of the dragon they needed to blind. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian, dressed as Thlor, said he would revive the players who failed to dart the knife by accomplishing the task himself. To this, Willie said in a Duck Dynasty: The Revival confessional that Christian was probably really into the game because of his childhood trauma. The next game was the cornhole, where the players had to throw &quot;magic beanbags&quot; into the traps. Some got it right, others couldn't. The next game was called Ye Fruit Slicing, where the players had to use their weapons to slice open flying fruits. After passing all these challenges, the players came to their final challenge, called Smorg's Lair. Here, each cast member had to determine how they would bag the egg that everyone was after. As per the format of the game, whoever got the egg would control the new batch of dragons over the whole world. The players got into sword fights with one another and even pretended to die. Eventually, Willie got hold of the egg and won the RPG. For more updates on Duck Dynasty: The Revival fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @duckdynastyae.