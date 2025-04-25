"Always will be in your corner" — Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell supports son Baylee after American Idol exit

American Idol season 23 continued with its latest episode on April 21, 2025, as the Top 14 were officially announced. Among those who exited the competition just before the cut was 22-year-old Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell.

Baylee had made it to the Top 20 after performing a rendition of his father’s solo song Gone Without Goodbye. However, he was eliminated ahead of the live shows. Following the episode, Baylee took to Instagram to reflect on his journey,

“My American Idol journey has come to an end. Thank you so much to all that supported me this season. I love you all,” he wrote.

His father responded in the comments with full support:

“Bubba I am and always will be in your corner. [You] are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It’s never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. you killed it last night.”

Baylee’s journey on the show included performances of songs like Happy by Pharrell Williams and All of Me by John Legend.

Family and friends share their support after Baylee’s elimination in American Idol

Following Brian Littrell’s emotional message to his son, several family members and friends also shared their thoughts. Baylee’s mother, Leighanne Littrell also offered her support,

“You killed it bubba! SO SO VERY PROUD! You are a true artist, no bells and whistles needed! Keep on keepin on! I can’t wait for what’s to come!” she commented.

Brian’s cousin and Backstreet Boys bandmate, Kevin Richardson, added,

“So glad you got to experience this. Proud of you young man. Your journey has just begun…”

Fans on social media also voiced mixed reactions. Some praised Baylee’s emotional delivery, especially during the duet with his father in earlier episodes, while others questioned his placement in the Top 20. Despite the differing views, many noted that his performances had improved in recent weeks.

Baylee exited the show just before the live voting phase. While the competition now moves forward without him, the Littrell family’s public support showed how deeply they valued the experience.

Here are the Top 14 contestants of American Idol season 23

The contestants advancing to the Top 14 after episode 12 include:

James Canaan Hill Drew Ryn Desmond Roberts Filo Josh King Thunderstorm Artis Amanda Barise John Foster Mattie Pruitt Olivier Bergeron Breanna Nix Victor Solomon Gabby Samone Slater Nalley

This group was selected from the Top 20 based on America’s votes during the themed “Songs of Faith” episode. Notable performances included Kolbi Jordan’s Amazing Grace, Jamal Roberts' Forever, and Gabby Samone’s I Am Changing. These renditions helped secure their spots in the Top 14.

Meanwhile, Baylee Littrell was eliminated alongside Kyana Fanene, Grayson Torrence, MKY, and Penny Samar. Carrie Underwood shared her feedback on his rendition of All of Me:

“Vocally that was one of your best performances so far...You have a nice powerful tone when you choose to turn it on,” she said.

The results followed a night of emotional and faith-driven performances, with contestants showcasing a range of vocal styles and personal stories. With the Top 14 now set, American Idol moves into its live stages, where each week will bring new performances and eliminations until the winner of season 23 is crowned.

New episodes of American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

