American Idol season 22 episode 17: Who went home tonight?

In the latest American Idol episode, the top 5 contestants headed to the next round to secure their position in the Top 3. Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley performed classic songs from Disney movies in episode 17. Kane Brown was the guest mentor for this episode, which also saw a surprise performance from Jenifer Lewis and Terence Blanchard.

By the end of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced that 25-year-old songwriter from Nashville, Emmy Russell, and 15-year-old high school student from McIntosh, Triston Harper, were being sent home. Thus Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley are now the Top 3 finalists.

American Idol season 22 episode 17, titled Disney Night, was released exclusively on ABC on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 8 PM ET. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The top five each perform two beloved favorites from the Disney songbook as America votes for the top three heading to the finale; guest mentor Kane Brown; Jenifer Lewis performs."

Emmy Russell and Triston Harper's performance on American Idol season 22 episode 17

American Idol season 22 contestant Emmy Russell performed The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie. As the granddaughter of famous country singer Loretta Lynn, Emmy showcased her country style and originality by focusing on high notes.

Luke was impressed by her attempt to try something risky that she wouldn't have experimented with at the beginning of her journey on the ABC show. Lionel complimented Emmy's unique voice, while Katy told the Nashville native to keep hopes high as “her miracle is on the way.”

After the special performance of Dig a Little Deeper from The Princess and the Frog by Jenifer Lewis and Terence Blanchard, the American Idol contestant performed her second song on the Top 5 stage. Emmy impressed the judges with her song choice, Carried Me With You from Onward. Luke told her to be proud of herself and how far she has come since her audition.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old American Idol participant, Triston Harper sang Almost There from The Princess and the Frog. For his next performance, the high school student performed Life is a Highway from Cars.

Triston impressed the judges with his charisma and ability to perform so comfortably on stage. Luke compared him to Frank Sinatra and praised his singing style.

Katy, on the other hand, declared Triston's second performance as the best one throughout the competition, while Luke encouraged him to keep moving forward. Despite getting appreciation from all three judges, both Triston and Emmy couldn't survive in the ABC competition, and their elimination was a surprise to the show's viewers.

Before leaving, Lionel told Emmy to stay confident and hopeful for her bright future ahead, while Luke mentioned her improvement and growth throughout the show. For Triston, Luke predicted he would soon be a well-known star touring for his fans as Katy pointed out his ability to add “grit and soul" to the songs.

Stream American Idol season 22 exclusively on ABC.