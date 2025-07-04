"An attempt to scare me" — Marciano speaks out after Jessi Ngatikaura shared his texts at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

Marciano Brunette spoke out recently after his private texts with Demi Engemann were revealed at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion, which aired on July 1, 2025. The Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram on Wednesday, July 2, to call out Jessi Ngatikaura for outing his private conversation with Demi.

"Well this is awkward [Demi] literally accused me of s3gual a$$ault & told the world ‘it was a legal issue’ when all of it was just an attempt to scare me & silent me," he wrote.

Marciano captioned the post with, "S/O to Jessi for leaking our text messages." In his Instagram post, the male cast member further shared that he was "never contacted by a lawyer," claiming "she" did not want to openly admit that "she was tired of her grooming grandpa of a husband." In the concluding line, Marciano said:

"LMAO to the ppl who believed this."

Demi's marriage to husband Bret Engemann was being scrutinized on Vanderpump Villa before it became a topic of discussion on season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Soon, Marciano sparked a connection with Demi when she visited the Vanderpump villa.

Although they shared a cordial bond, the situation went south when Demi alleged that Marciano had spread rumors about her being unfaithful.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion host Nick Viall reads out the alleged conversation between Marciano and Demi

In an interview with Us Weekly on May 6, 2025, Demi dismissed the affair allegations, claiming "nothing happened' between her and Marciano. She clarified that there "wasn't even a remote attraction" to him. Demi noted that she was being "kind and friendly and even playful" which was interpreted as something else.

"I had a rock on my finger the entire time I was there," Demi added.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum stated that she even spoke about her marriage "multiple times," leaving no room for Marciano or others to think she was unfaithful to her husband. Marciano, on the other hand, a month after Demi's statement came out, insisted that she flirted with him and continued to follow him on his social media.

He claimed that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star had shared a distorted version of the truth that painted him in a negative light.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that I do not condone s3xual assault in any way, shape, or form. It’s a serious matter that should never be taken lightly! But at the same time I do not support or excuse anyone who falsely claims s3xual assault, as that harms real victims and undermines the gravity of the issue," he opined.

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion, Jessi, who was also accused of having an affair with Marciano, exposed the text messages allegedly sent between Demi and Marciano. Host Nick Viall read out the messages, in which Demi said Marciano would "sweet talk all the ladies." In response, Marciano stated that he "didn't realize" he was sweet-talking her.

In the same thread was a picture of Demi eating oysters, saying, "Gonna hurl!!" Marciano responded by asking her not to be a "baby," after which The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star compared eating the dish to "swallowing c**."

As the text progressed, Marciano jokingly noted:

"Sooo fun fact about Demi. [She] doesn’t swallow. Got it. I’m never going to be able to eat oysters again and not think about that."

Demi allegedly replied that she had "ruined it forever," followed by clam, eggplant, and water emojis.

In one of the segments of the reunion, Zac Affleck had to explain the possible s*xual implication of the alleged conversation between Marciano and Demi to his wife, Jen Affleck.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

