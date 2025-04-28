Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Nikki and Mark still together? Details explored

Nikki and Mark became a topic of discussion on the internet since their appearance on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, because of how unique their relationship was. Nikki was younger than Mark's youngest child, yet their love got Nikki across the oceans, and the two got married in 2015.

Season 3 aired in 2015 as well, but was filmed way before its release, which gave the two of them time to decide on their marriage. Nikki hailed from the Philippines, and from the same area as Mark's first wife. The two met on a dating site and came to 90 Day Fiancé, which documented the hurdles they were willing to cross to get married.

After they got married in 2015, their marriage lasted for six years, until Mark filed for a divorce in 2022, but he said they weren't separating in a 2023 interview with In Touch Weekly. Turns out their 39-year age gap did work out, as the 25-year-old and the 65-year-old are still going strong.

More details about the lives of Nikki and Mark after they left 90 Day Fiancé

The difference in Mark and Nikki's age gap was the reason for the fame they garnered from the viewers. When they first met on 90 Day Fiancé season 3, Nikki was 19, whereas Mark was 58.

Mark revealed that he met his first wife in Cebu City of Philippines, in the 1980s, and then moved her to America, something he was going to follow once again. He met Nikki on a dating site, and soon found out that she hailed from the same place.

However, during their run on 90 Day Fiancé, Mark and Nikki were seen getting into several tiffs. Some of these moments included his criticism of Nikki for leaving fingerprints on his car windows and his calling her out for shuffling his bookshelf. He also asked Nikki to sign a prenup because he didn't trust her intentions and even threatened to send her back to the Philippines if she refused to sign it.

Outside issues that plagued their relationship included Mark's family's disapproval of Nikki. Their reason was Nikki's age— they pointed out that she was two years younger than his youngest child. Mark had been single for about 20 years after he separated from his previous partner, and had been focusing on his children since then.

When the 58-year-old met Nikki, he told her he didn't want any more children— something that was an issue for her. Despite all these problems, Nikki and Mark appeared together during the reunion of the season and eventually got married.

There were no updates on their relationship after Mark filed for a divorce in 2022, until, in an In Touch Weekly interview, he confirmed that they were not going to separate. Reports said that a Baltimore County judge had dismissed their divorce because they had decided on saying together.

But because of the heavy backlash the two of them received for their age gap, they sued TLC and the 90 Day Fiancé production company, Sharp Entertainment, for negatively portraying Mark. Unlike most of the other couples who featured on the show, Mark and Nikki never came back to the franchise and were never seen on TV again.

As reported by Starcasm in December 2017, a judge dismissed their case against the media giant because they had signed a contract with them, which stated the production's right to edit their footage as they saw fit.

For more updates on 90 Day Fiancé, fans can follow its official Instagram account, @90dayfiance.

