Which couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 are still together? Details explored 

The final part of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell-All aired on February 2, 2025. This season followed eight couples as they worked through challenges to build a future together. Some couples reached important milestones, while others faced obstacles that led to breakups. The Tell-All provided updates on their relationships after the show.

The last episode featured discussions about trust, cultural differences, and family involvement. Tigerlily and Adnan shared that they had welcomed their first child, while Niles and Matilda confirmed that they were waiting for Matilda’s visa approval.

Joe revealed that Magda had visited him in the US, and that he was planning to propose. Some couples discussed their breakups. Through an Instagram post, Veah revealed that she had married someone else. Brian and Ingrid confirmed they had moved on. Loren and Faith reflected on their engagement ending. Vanja shared that she had tried dating someone new, but it did not work out.

Couples who are still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Tigerlily and Adnan remain together after marrying at the start of the season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They had their first child, Zeyn Eleven, in August 2024. Adnan’s visa process moved quickly, allowing them to settle in Texas. They attended the Tell-All in person.

Niles and Matilda also stayed together. Niles traveled to Ghana to meet Matilda for the first time, and they had a traditional wedding. During the Tell-All, Niles shared that Matilda’s visa application was in process. They are waiting for approval before Matilda moves to the US.

Joe and Magda were the last couple introduced in the season, but remained together. Magda had concerns about Joe’s past, but they worked through them. After filming, Magda visited Joe in the US. Joe revealed at the Tell-All that he plans to propose when the time is right.

Couples who have broken up

Veah and Sunny separated despite previously getting engaged in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Sunny’s father had concerns about the relationship, which contributed to their breakup. Veah shared through an Instagram post later that she later married her dog-sitter.

Brian and Ingrid ended their relationship due to trust issues. Brian had misrepresented details about his past, and Ingrid felt that he was not honest with her. They confirmed at the Tell-All that they had moved on with other people. Brian mentioned that he had been talking to someone from Colombia for "about eight months."

Brian also displayed a necklace with the letter "N," representing his girlfriend, Nathy. Nathy appeared at the Tell-All through a video call. Shaun asked Ingrid if she had any advice for Brian’s new relationship.

"When he doesn’t ask for help, don’t help him," Ingrid responded.

Loren and Faith broke up after getting engaged. Faith later had concerns about Loren’s past behavior and an incident that made her question their future. They briefly reunited but ultimately ended things.

“Whatever she wants. I’m just going to wait,” Loren told Faith.

Vanja and Bozo also went their separate ways. Bozo said he did not feel a connection in person. Vanja later started dating Josko Luketin, but their relationship also ended.

Rayne and Chidi broke up after facing conflicts with Chidi’s family. Rayne moved into a hotel during the season. They did not attend the Tell-All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

All the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are currently available to stream on Discovery Plus.

