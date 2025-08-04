Are Angela and Charles Oakley from The Real Housewives of Atlanta still together? Details explored

After a season of revelations, therapy, and speculation on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers have continued to ask where Angela and Charles Oakley stand today. The couple, who were transparent about their marriage struggles on season 16, addressed many of the circulating rumors during the reunion and on social media.Angela has confirmed that they are still together, marking their ninth wedding anniversary with a video montage shared on Instagram on July 31, 2025. She captioned it:“Happy 9 year anniversary baby! I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone but you! I Love you!”Angela and Charles Oakley's ninth anniversary amid The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 dramaAngela reflects on their history and brief separation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season, Angela revealed how she met Charles Oakley. She explained that they initially connected at a party in Chicago, which she described as the moment their relationship began to feel &quot;destined.&quot;“We exchanged numbers and then I didn’t hear from that man for another 10 years when we became neighbors in the same condominium,” she added.Their reconnection eventually led to marriage, but it wasn’t without difficulties. Angela revealed that they had once separated, explaining that she had used LegalZoom to &quot;print out separation agreements.&quot;She pointed to a turning point in 2017, following Charles’s removal from Madison Square Garden. Angela explained that Charles questioned his sense of security, highlighting his feeling of being &quot;safe,&quot; and began interacting with other women to rebuild his confidence.“He wanted to know he was still the man,” she added.Despite that period of distance, the couple reunited after deciding to work through their issues, influenced in part by their four children: Ahmauri, Avan, Charlie Jr., and Arleigh.Charles addresses their marriage at the reunion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion, Charles responded to questions about how he treated Angela and his role on the show. Andy Cohen noted that some viewers believed he seemed distant. In response, Charles stated:“I'm not the guy who just be all over Angela on TV. I don't try to put on for cameras. And she know I love her, and I wouldn't be here if I didn't love her and the kids.”He also denied rumors about fathering a child outside their marriage. Angela explained that a conversation with Wendy Williams led to the misunderstanding.“It was as if I looked at Charles, and I said him… that’s not the truth, but the lie lived on,” Angela recalled in episode 10.She clarified that the child in question was fathered by her daughter Ahmauri’s biological father, not Charles, and emphasized that the rumor about a &quot;side baby&quot; was not true.Reunion conflict and mention of past relationships View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from personal matters, Charles also confronted cast members Shamea Morton and Phaedra Parks during the reunion. Both suggested they had known Charles socially in the past, which Charles disputed by saying:“That don't mean you know me though.”The topic of his previous relationship with Shereé Whitfield also surfaced. Charles acknowledged they dated “a couple of years” and had traveled together. Angela addressed this, stating:“She’s not someone who I think is interested in my husband or vice versa.”Angela and Charles have continued their marriage following the events featured during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 and its reunion.Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available for streaming anytime on Peacock.