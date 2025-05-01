Are Gizelle Bryant and Eminem feuding? Reality TV star reveals her kids don’t listen to the rapper’s songs following past lawsuit controversy

TV personality Gizelle Bryant is opening up about her legal battle with American rapper and songwriter Eminem. The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently had a sit-down interview with People Magazine, where she revealed that Slim Shady's music is never played in her home, and her kids agree with this decision.
Gizelle Bryant's feud with Eminem started when she and her RHOP co-star, Robyn Dixon, named their podcast Reasonably Shady. Although the podcast launched in 2021, the battle began in December 2023 when the rapper opposed the tits trademark filing, arguing that it could create confusion among fans and customers with his own trademarks, including "Slim Shady" and "Shady."
Gizelle Bryant reveals her kids don’t listen to Eminem
At the premiere screening of Love Hotel on Sunday, April 27, 2025, held at a private residence in Bel-Air, the Real Housewives of Potomac star shed light on her trademark dispute with the Mockingbird rapper.
“Oh my God, no. And it's funny, because if it comes on the radio, in the car, my kids would be like, ‘That's Eminem. Turn it,’ ”
Confirming to the publication that her daughters—Grace, 20, and twins Angel and Adore, 19—support her in her ongoing feud with the 15-time Grammy winner, Bryant added:
“My kids are on top of it. They know. No, no Eminem for us.”
The Bravo TV personality’s feud centers around a trademark dispute involving her and her former RHOP cast member, Robyn Dixon’s 2021 podcast Reasonably Shady. It also involves merchandise associated with the show, according to documents obtained by the publication.
Notably, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, is also widely recognized as Slim Shady, a nickname he earned after his 1999 release, The Slim Shady LP. The lawsuit was filed in objection to the Reasonably Shady podcast using the “Shady” trademark, which the rapper has held the rights to for entertainment and merchandising purposes since 1998.
Gizelle Bryant expresses her thoughts on Eminem's lawsuit
Gizelle Bryant further shared with the publication that she considers the dispute to be “foolishness” and wants it “to be over, for sure.” While the name of their podcast has led to some consequences, she said:
“Reasonably Shady, it's still up and running… And we're like 10 million downloads strong in our fifth season.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac star further told the news outlet that the Eminem lawsuit is “at the tail end.” She also mentioned that the Patent and Trade issue has its own timeline for resolution. Stating her perspective on the lawsuit, she shared:
“Next step is for him to be deposed. And so, we'll see what happens from there.”
Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant mentioned that although she and her kids aren’t fans of Eminem, they do listen to his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre.
According to People Magazine, the rapper had previously requested a protective order against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. In the filing, he stated that being deposed would be “burdensome” for him due to his “limited knowledge” of the issue.
However, a September 2024 report by In Touch Weekly noted that the attorneys for the Real Housewives of Potomac duo argued that the rapper’s deposition was ‘critical’ for understanding the ownership, rights, and actual confusion issues regarding the trademark.