Are John and Claire from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 still together? Details explored

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale aired on Thursday, May 22, 2025, on Fox. The episode saw the frontrunners, Colton, Jay, John, and Matt, decide whom they wanted to continue their relationship with outside the show.

Jay picked Grace, John picked Claire, Colton picked Zoe, and Matt picked Chelsi. While not much can be said about whether Jay, Colton, and Matt are still with the women they picked, John and Claire recently spoke to Swooon Magazine about their relationship status and revealed that they are still together.

The couple spoke to the publication while in Chicago, where Claire currently lives, and said that keeping their relationship a secret wasn't as hard as most people would think. As for their plans, the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 frontrunner John revealed that he and Claire were taking things slow.

He said they didn't have any plans as such and that the reason they were successfully able to keep their relationship a secret was that they didn't put any pressure on it.

John and Claire reveal what their relationship has been like since they finished filming Farmer Wants a Wife season 3

During the recent conversation with Swoon magazine, which took place after the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale, John and Claire went into detail about their post-show relationship.

John stated that the night after the finale was filmed, he and Claire were talking and decided to see where things would go without any "expiration dates" or "requirements." He added that just taking it one day at a time was one of the things that led to them having a successful relationship after their time on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3.

He also chimed in on the importance of communication and said that it was one of the "biggest drivers" since they were able to talk about their differences and any disagreements without "getting riled up."

"So in terms of an all out massive discussion, ultimatum type of thing, now that hasn’t happened, but we’ve had miniature conversations here and there about certain things," he added.

Claire also commented on the outcome of the show and said it took them by surprise because their differences were quite evident. The cast member added that they realized they grew up differently, but it hadn't been difficult to find common ground and communicate effectively and maturely.

The Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 couple also spoke to Southern Living about their relationship, during which John revealed that his equation with Claire was initially a "casual friendship-like relationship."

He added that the slow-burning romance eventually turned into a "real-life relationship," and Claire agreed. She told the publication that for the first two weeks, she didn't feel like herself, and after she started loosening up a little, did they started getting along.

"So we had that friendship for a while," she added.

While speaking to the publication, the male cast member compared being on Farmer Wants a Wife to other dating reality shows and said that it encouraged real relationships. He believed some other shows wanted to exploit drama and negative aspects of people's lives.

Other couples who are still together from the show

John and Claire were not the only success story to come out of the reality show. Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera met on the show during season 2, and as reported by TV Insider, were getting ready to move in together in March 2025. Nathan Smothers and Taylor BeDell from season 2 are also still together.

All episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 are available to stream on Hulu.

