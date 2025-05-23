Who are the final four couples on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3? Details explored

The season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on May 22, 2025, revealing the final decisions of the four farmers—Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks. Each man selected the woman he felt best matched his lifestyle and future on the farm, culminating a season filled with emotional goodbyes and cautious beginnings.

Though none of the farmers proposed during the final episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, all four couples agreed to explore their relationships outside the show. The final four couples from season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife are Jay Woods and Grace Clark, Colton Hendricks and Zoe Green, John Sansone and Claire Dirette, and Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis.

Who went home in the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale

On May 22, 2025 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, viewers first saw the continuation of the family visits before the final selections. Jay Woods met with his last two contestants, Karina Sabol and Grace Clark, on his Alabama farm.

Jay chose to eliminate Karina, a 24-year-old operations manager from Wisconsin, telling her, “I do have a stronger connection to Grace.” Karina gave him a hug and walked away, later saying to producers,

“I had been foolish in starting to love him.”

Jay then shared his feelings with Grace, a 23-year-old nanny from Washington, emphasizing their shared faith. “I think Grace is the love of my life,” Jay told cameras after giving her a puppy as a gift. Although there was no engagement, Grace responded positively, saying, “I agree,” when he expressed his potential love for her.

Colton Hendricks had a difficult decision between Keeley Goldberg and Zoe Green. In a conversation with Keeley, a 22-year-old dance coach from Ohio, he admitted, “I don’t think I’m the best thing for you,” referencing his concern about uprooting her from her life.

Keeley assumed he might be ending both relationships, but realized that Colton had plans to pursue a long-distance connection with Zoe. “It eases the rush,” Colton told Keeley during their goodbye. Keeley responded off-camera with disappointment, saying,

“That kind of sucked. I think I am going to throw up.”

Colton later told Zoe, a 22-year-old nurse from Florida, “I’d love that,” referring to starting a relationship. Zoe replied with the same phrase and a kiss, though no marriage proposal was made.

Missouri farmer John Sansone made the difficult decision to send Lily Ayres home, ultimately choosing to continue his journey with Claire Dirette. When he shared the news, he gently told Lily that he believed she would make someone very happy, signaling that their time together had come to an end.

Lily was visibly emotional and later admitted to Farmer Wants a Wife producers that she was surprised by his choice, though she remained hopeful, saying she would be okay. John decided to pursue a relationship with Claire, a 24-year-old medical sales representative who was raised in Michigan. He shared with her,

“I admire your stoic attitude towards life…I enjoy just having you around.”

Claire agreed to begin dating John. He told the cameras he looked forward to the fun ahead with Claire.

Matt Warren was the final farmer to make his decision. He had to choose between Jordyn Mallory and Chelsi Davis. Jordyn, a 33-year-old country singer from Nashville, asked Matt during the final meeting if he had placed her in the friend zone. Matt responded with,

“I just feel like I have a stronger connection with Chelsi.”

The breakup did not go smoothly, as Jordyn said to Matt, “You’re joking, right?!” and later expressed to the cameras,

“I’m pissed. Bless his heart…His decision has hurt me.”

Matt shared his feelings with Chelsi, a 29-year-old jewelry production worker from Texas, expressing his affection and commitment. He told her he liked everything about her and made it clear that if she was ready for a relationship, he was fully in. Though he stopped short of a proposal, Matt playfully hinted at the future, saying he wasn’t proposing that day—but she should expect one eventually.

Fans can stream Farmer Wants a Wife on Hulu.

