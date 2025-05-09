What’s the status of Jarrad and Chloe’s relationship post-Farmer Wants a Wife? Details explored

Farmer Wants a Wife is currently airing its 2025 season on Channel 7, with the latest episode broadcast on May 8, 2025. One of the earliest matches of the season, Farmer Jarrad and Chloe, became a couple in episode 6 after Jarrad sent the other contestants home and chose to pursue a relationship with her.

While they left the show together and appeared committed, their current status remains unclear. According to Yahoo Lifestyle article published on May 7, the pair were together for about a month after filming wrapped but have since broken up. This has not been officially confirmed by Channel 7 or the couple.

“I want you to know that I will always do my best to be better every day, because from this point on, I’d love to spend every day with you,” Jarrad said to Chloe in the episode.

Chloe accepted his proposal. While they seemed hopeful about a future together, reports from May 2025 suggest that the relationship did not continue long-term.

Reports suggest Jarrad and Chloe allegedly broke up after one month of Farmer Wants a Wife

Although Jarrad and Chloe left Farmer Wants a Wife hand in hand during episode 6, multiple sources have reported that their relationship did not continue after filming. According to a Yahoo Lifestyle article published in May 2025, the couple were together for approximately one month following production but have since parted ways.

An unnamed participant shared with the outlet,

“I heard they were together for about a month after filming, but not anymore.”

The source added that Jarrad was seen performing at the Launceston Rodeo in February, where he was “very popular amongst the ladies.” Another claim came from a woman who allegedly met Jarrad at a country music event in Tamworth. From a report from Daily Mail Australia,

“He was chatting up women left and right. He even joked about being ‘done with dating shows.’ Honestly, it seemed like he was single or just didn't care who saw,” she shared.

Currently, neither Jarrad nor Chloe has publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status. However, the Farmer Wants a Wife reunion episode is expected to provide more clarity on their situation. Until then, these accounts remain unverified, but they suggest the couple may no longer be together despite their early connection on the show.

Jarrad’s early decision to choose Chloe

On Farmer Wants a Wife 2025, Jarrad made one of the earliest decisions among the contestants when he chose Chloe as his partner in episode 6. After inviting both Chloe and Ash to his farm and meeting their families, Jarrad said he had clarity about who he wanted to be with. He decided to send all the other women home and exit the show to pursue a relationship with Chloe.

Chloe, who had been one of the frontrunners throughout, responded with humour, saying her engagement finger was “vacant real estate.” Their connection had been building for a few episodes, especially after they shared a 24-hour solo date and Jarrad wrote a song for her during a campfire evening.

At that point, they appeared to have mutual feelings, and viewers were quick to support their early match. The other farmers on the show—Thomas, Corey, and Tom—had yet to make their final decisions, making Jarrad and Chloe the first couple to form officially this season.

Fans can watch all the previous episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife currently streaming on Fox.

