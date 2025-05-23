"You're making the wrong decision"— Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Jay picking Grace over Karina

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 aired its season finale this week on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The episode saw the farmers make their final decisions about their futures and who they wanted to pick as their wives.

For Jay Woods, he had to choose between Karina and Grace, and after meeting members of their families, he felt a stronger connection with Grace and picked her to be his wife.

Fans online reacted to Jay's final decision during the season finale and were divided by it. While some celebrated him picking Grace, others felt he made the wrong call. One person wrote on X:

"Jay you’re making the wrong decision buddy."

"I think Jay chose wrong," a fan commented.

"Jay i cannot believe you didnt pick her she was PERFECT for you," a tweet read.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife believed Jay made the right decision by picking Grace.

"OMG JAY IS CHOOSING GRACE TEAM GRACE WE WON," a person wrote.

"I knew from the beginning Jay & Grace were making it out when they kissed on that field & I’m so happy they’re the end pair," a fan commented.

"Matt & Jay are the only ones made the right decisions I knew they wouldn’t let us down," a tweet read.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 further said:

"Grace has been Jay’s girl since day 1," a person wrote.

"Jay got Grace a dog as well man can I have me a Jay in life he’s so sweet," a fan commented.

"This is my person"— Jay Woods comments on his relationship with Grace in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale

In the season finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, which aired on Thursday, may 22, 2025, Jay made the decision to pick Grace over Karina to be his wife. The cast member felt that both the cast members had what he was looking for in a wife but eventually sent Karina home.

He spoke to her before revealing his decision to Grace and told her that she was a beautiful person inside and out. He said that whenever he saw her walk towards him, the Farmer Wants a Wife star couldn't help but think that she was "amazing."

He added that seeing her smile made him smile and noted that she knew his lifestyle well since she also worked on a farm. However, Jay acknowledged how difficult being on the FOX reality show had been since he had never dated eight women simultaneously and admitted to having feelings for both the finalists.

Jay sought out Grace after his conversation with Karina to let her know she was who he wanted to marry. He told her that there had been a spark between them since the first episode and that he liked how serious she was about her faith.

The Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 frontrunner also had concerns about her, though, given that her family lived in Washington and Grace had always lived close to them. He said it made him question whether she was ready since it was a "big jump."

However, despite those reservations, Jay picked Grace and said that he wanted to continue their relationship outside the show. He said that everything added up and that it felt like God had made their match. Jay also said that there were so many signs they should be together.

"This is my person," Jay said.

He said that their stars "really aligned." Grace also chimed in on Jay's decision and said that falling in love with him felt "really good" and that she knew it was where she was supposed to be.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 commented on Jay picking Grace over Karina online and were divided by it.

All episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 are available to stream on Hulu.

