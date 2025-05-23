“Huge mistake”- Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Matt picking Chelsi over Jordyn

The finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, i.e., episode 11, was released on May 22. It was titled Final Decisions, aptly because it documented the farmers making their final decisions. Before they picked one out of their two remaining matches, they met with their potential partners' families for the last time.

Matt's parents approved of Chelsi because they thought she had the kind of temperament that was perfect for Matt. They also noted that she wanted to marry and settle down, and Matt was also keen on doing so. Chelsi's family also approved of Matt and said they "liked" him.

This came after the previous episodes saw Matt reassuring Jordyn about his confidence in their relationship. He said that meeting her family had reassured him of a future with her, so Jordyn thought he was going to pick her. However, the previous episodes also documented conversations around Jordyn's dream of pursuing a music career.

Matt was unsure how she would be able to do that from a farm, and also stated that he wouldn't want her to not go after her dream. That could've been his reason to choose the latter, but fans of Farmer Wants a Wife on X came to react to his pick and to Jordyn's reaction to his decision after she left feeling "hurt."

"Matt made a huge mistake. It’s okay Jordyn go pursue your singing career. He can stay on the farm and clean up while you’re living the life of luxury," a fan said.

"Jordyn’s exit feels like a big act. Not buying it. Also, is she really surprised when he hadn’t ever kissed her? Lol," said another.

"Wait WHAT Matt has a stronger connection with Chelsi," added a third.

"Jordyn is only on here to promote her career. Pick Chelsi," wrote another.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife agreed with the fact that Jordyn's aspirations of a music career weren't ideal for Matt.

"Jordyn is giving Matt the business - more so than any other girl in 3 seasons. She wasn't wrong, though," an X user wrote.

"Jordyn upset that she didn't win the show to jump-start her music career. She never wanted him lol," another user wrote.

"Say what you want, but if Matt chose Jordyn it definitely was plotted cause her career, cause they had no type of chemistry whatsoever," commented one.

"Jordyn shut the hell up, you were a TV plant anyway," wrote another.

What happened with Matt on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale

Matt was the last farmer to choose a partner, and he had to pick between Jordyn, 32, and Chelsi, 29. Jordyn said she was confident about Matt's decision because he had told her he felt he was more than just friends with her. However, to her surprise, he let her go.

"I've been obviously thinking about this quite a bit ... for a while, and praying about it, most importantly," he said.

He added that Jordyn was right up his "alley" and had everything he was looking for in a partner. He also stated that she was "gorgeous," but he felt like he had found a stronger connection with Chelsi.

Jordyn thought he was joking at first, then told him that she could have left Farmer Wants a Wife as good friends with him, but now she was leaving with a "bad taste in her mouth" because he led her on and made her think that he was going to pick her. Defending himself, Matt said he meant everything he said to her and was conflicted about his views. He then announced his decision to Chelsi.

"I like everything about you and when I'm not with you, I think about you. I literally just think the world of you. If you want to do this, I'm all yours," he told Chelsi.

Chelsi hugged and kissed him and later told the cameras that she had loved her outcome on Farmer Wants a Wife.

For more updates on Matt Warren's life, fans of Farmer Wants a Wife could follow him on his Instagram, @mattwarren___.

