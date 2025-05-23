"You're a douche"— Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Colton picking Zoe over Keeley

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale saw Colton Hendricks decide whom he wanted to pursue a relationship with outside the show. His final two were Zoe Green and Keeley Goldberg, and the frontrunner broke up with the latter, stating that he wasn't sure if he should even be in a romantic relationship since he didn't know how his son would adapt to the change.

However, instead of walking away from the show single, he wanted to see where things could go with Zoe and asked her if she was open to trying to make their relationship work on the outside.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 commented on Colton's final decision online and felt he should have left the show single. One person wrote on X:

"Colton you’re a douche. Pick Zoey and you’re still gonna be alone. She does not wanna live out on the farm and she’s not gonna give up her career for you."

"first Colton said he wants a traditional marriage with a stay at home wife cook/maid/etc…to raise their kids & do all the household work. Then he picks the career woman who is getting her doctorate. She has a big chest & she’s s*xy. Colton is shallow," a fan commented.

"I’m sorry I don’t know what these girls saw in Colton but I could never be heartbroken over a man like him," a tweet read.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife commented on Colton lying to Keeley:

"OMG Colton just lied to her. Eww he gives me the ick," a person wrote.

"Colton so you’re not ready for a relationship but you want to be with Zoe???" a fan commented.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 further said:

"Colton, your kid didn't just appear. You had your son before you signed up for the show," a person wrote.

"Colton claimed he wanted a “wife” (slave labor) to do all of the work in the house, with their kids, in managing their lives. He chooses a career woman who has two years left to get her doctorate. I see two years of him just using her to sleep with her," a fan commented.

"Colton, if you were so worried about your son then why did you sign up for this show? It sounds like you’re not gonna pick either one of them," a tweet read.

Colton breaks up with Keeley for Zoe during the season finale of Farmer Wants a Wife 3

In the season finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, Colton Hendricks had a decision to make between Zoe Green and Keeley Goldberg. He spoke to Keeley first and let her know that he didn't think they were a good match.

While explaining, he stated that he was concerned about his son and that he wasn't going to pick Zoe either. He told the season 3 cast member that he had been debating how much time a relationship would consume, and he didn't think he had the time and didn't think he was the best thing for her.

He added that he wasn't ready for Keeley to move to Mena and that letting go of "such a great girl," but that he needed to prioritize his son. The female Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 participant felt that it made her feel better that Colton told her that he wasn't going to pick Zoe either, and agreed that his son needed to be put first.

Colton approached Zoe next and said that she was the prettiest woman he had ever met. Although he had concerns about being in a long-distance relationship, he wanted to give it a shot with Zoe.

Fans online reacted to Colton's final decision and were critical of him picking Zoe, as they felt he was not ready for a relationship.

Fans can watch back Colton's journey on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 by streaming the show on Hulu.

