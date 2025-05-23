"DID HE REALLY NOT PICK HER?!?!"— Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to John choosing Claire over Lily

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale saw the frontrunners, Jay Woods, John Sansone, Matt Warren, and Colton Hendricks decide upon their futures and who they saw it with. Each farmer had to pick between their top picks, and for John, it was between Lily Ayres and Claire Dirette.

The cast member chose the latter to be the person he wanted to continue his relationship with outside the show and told her that her "calming presence" made him feel "happy," and "calm."

Fans reacted to John's final decision online and were divided by John picking Claire over Lily. One person wrote on X:

"DID HE REALLY NOT PICK HER?!?! Wtf is happening John."

"Not spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it but I’m surprised with John’s decision," a fan commented.

"Claire is too much of a strong independent woman in some ways & that will not sit well with John down the road but congratulations," a tweet read.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 criticized John's personality on the show:

"Claire is great, but John is just a walking red flag!" a person wrote.

"Claire & John won't be happy together. He is gonna want to stick her on the farm while he enjoys the lawyer lifestyle," a fan commented.

"john it’s not going to work out with your pick and/or it definitely won’t last…..you’re too young to see it," a tweet read.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 further said:

"Farmer John, the stricter you are with your kids, the more they hide shit from you and get into trouble & same goes for if you’re an absent parent. But if you build open communication and trust with your kids, GAME CHANGING. Open up to the idea," a person wrote.

"John seems like a nightmare of a husband I’m sorry. He chose Claire because he wants a challenge and say he made her a trad wife," a fan commented.

"I think this is goodbye"— John breaks up with Lily to be with Claire during Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale

In Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale, John made his decision and wanted to pick Claire over Lily. However, he wanted to let the latter know before he made any promises to Claire and informed her of his decision.

He told the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 cast member that she was loving, confident, and sure of herself. He complimented her personality and said she was a "leader" and the rock who "held everybody together."

He added that it was "obvious" that Lily's family adored her and that she had no trouble making friends. John told the participant that he believed she would make someone very happy one day, but he didn't think it was him.

John added that Lily would make a great mother and wife and that, although she was a wonderful person, he didn't want to be an obstacle in her path to finding real love.

"I think this is goodbye," he said.

The female Farmer Wants a Wife star was heartbroken but wished John the best in life. She said that she didn't think the rejection would have been as hard as it was and noted that she was shocked by his decision.

After his conversation with Lily, John revealed his decision to Claire. He told the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 cast member that although they had different outlooks on life, they worked perfectly together.

John added that she had a calming presence, which made him happy and calm, and that he enjoyed having Claire around. The Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 frontrunner noted that although farm life wasn't her "forte," it didn't matter and said that she surprised him more and more each day.

"So what do you say, Claire? You wanna give this a shot?" he asked.

Fans online reacted to John picking Claire over Lily and were critical of it.

Fans can watch back Claire and John's Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 journey on Hulu.

