  Badd Dolly grabs a knife during her intense fight with Ivori on Baddies Africa

Badd Dolly grabs a knife during her intense fight with Ivori on Baddies Africa

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:35 GMT
Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere - Source: Getty
Badd Dolly from Baddies Africa (Image via Getty)

Baddies Africa returned with a new episode on July 27, 2025. The episode began with a confrontation between Badd Dolly and Ivori, following the previous episode, in which Ivori had rubbed Badd Dolly the wrong way by grabbing her neck in an attempt to dance with her.

The altercation started in the usual way, with the ladies throwing punches at each other, but soon escalated when Badd Dolly left mid-fight to run into the kitchen and grab a knife as a weapon. Meanwhile, Ivori searched for her, hoping to finish what she started. The security personnel, upon noticing that Badd Dolly had armed herself with a knife, stopped her from stepping outside to avoid any fatal injuries.

Badd Dolly tried to reason with security, saying she was up against many opponents, but they refused to consider her explanations, determined to convince her to leave the knife in the kitchen. Eventually, she settled but remained hidden in the kitchen. However, that only enraged Ivori, who was determined to fight her.

Soon after, Baddies Africa star Natalie intervened, convincing Badd Dolly to fight Ivori one last time before heading to bed. Badd Dolly followed the plan, but it only escalated into a bigger confrontation, which eventually fizzled out after security broke them up.

Baddies Africa star Ivori accuses Badd Dolly of playing it safe

After Badd Dolly ran into the kitchen, Ivori and the rest of the girls searched for her to have a final fight without any interruptions. However, Natalie was not keen on letting the altercation continue since it was already late at night. When she went to speak to Badd Dolly, the latter confided in her, saying she felt hurt by how Ivori grabbed her neck.

Natalie realized the Baddies Africa star was injured and "over it," but, at the same time, knew that dissipating the tension would be difficult since Ivori was set on fighting. Badd Dolly also wanted to engage, but wanted some time off first since her hand was injured.

Soon after, Scotty found out that Badd Dolly was hiding in the kitchen, and she shared the information with Ivori, who ran downstairs to confront her opponent. However, she was stopped by security. While she waited for Badd Dolly to step out, she explained to Summer and Big Lex that she never intended to anger Badd Dolly at all. She only grabbed her neck as a light-hearted gesture.

However, they remained unconvinced, saying Badd Dolly was not comfortable with that, like everyone else. Shortly after, Badd Dolly came out to put an end to the scuffle. She engaged with Ivori, but as soon as the fight intensified, security intervened and separated them. While speaking to the Baddies Africa cameras, Badd Dolly revealed that Ivori bit her in an extremely sensitive area.

Once the fight was out of the way, Natalie ordered the girls to return to their rooms and call it a night. Diamond, Badd Dolly's ally, criticized how Natalie handled the situation, saying:

"Everybody is ready to get active right now, and I don't think it's safe for us to stay in the house tonight. And realistically, the person that's supposed to keep it in order and put it back in order is really not doing a f**k thing about it. Natalie."
Later in the Baddies Africa episode, the cast members prepared to head out for a fun activity. However, once they all gathered, Ivori called out Badd Dolly, challenging her to a fight. When Badd Dolly refused to engage, saying she was on reserve because of her injured hand, Ivori criticized her for playing it safe.

When Badd Dolly called Ivori out for placing her hand on her neck, the latter explained it was not to provoke her. She further mentioned that she had been cordial with everyone throughout the season. However, Badd Dolly disagreed. The Baddies Africa episode ended on a cliffhanger with the two going back and forth.

Baddies Africa episodes are available for streaming on Zeus.

