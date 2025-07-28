Baddies Africa stars Summer and Big Lex fight with newbies Kold Killa and Kay Rixan for Ivori and Badd Dolly

In the previous episode of Baddies Africa, Ivori and Badd Dolly fought each other. Meanwhile, the latest episode 12 of the show, released on July 27, 2025, showed the aftermath of their fight.The two of them fought after Ivori tried grabbing Dolly's neck, casually, as a dance move, while they were dancing at the club. Badd Dolly didn't like it and took a swing at her. Ivori was disappointed by the fact that she didn't get to hit her back because the security pulled them apart. In the latest episode, she told the cameras that she wanted to finish her unfinished business.They fought at the start of the episode. However, their fight didn’t just stay between the two of them, as their respective allies also joined them. Summer and Big Lex sided with Badd Dolly, while some of the newbies, including Kold Killa and Kay Rixan, sided with Ivori.The fight that went down on Baddies Africa episode 12After Ivori and Badd Dolly's fight, the latter disappeared, so Ivori began looking for her to beat her. Eventually, the entire house started looking for her because she was nowhere to be found. In this ruckus, a fight broke out between Summer and Kay Rixan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latter came to a Baddies Africa confessional to state that Summer jumped her, so she hit her back, which started a fight. Kold Killa started talking in Kay Rixan's favor, so Summer challenged her to a fight as well. Summer said in another confessional that the newbies were weak and they wouldn't stand her.In no time, they were fighting, and the guards pulled them apart. In another confessional, Kold Killa stated that she beat her up because Summer came to hit them. Fania, another newbie, came to the confessional because she didn't know what was going on, but because her newbie friends were fighting, she was going to fight.Big Lex backed Summer and yelled at the newbies, then came to a confessional to say that while she and Summer were fighting everyone, she didn't know where Badd Dolly was. The scene cuts to a security guard holding Badd Dolly in the kitchen to keep her away from the fights. Meanwhile, the ladies upstairs waited for her to show up so they could fight her.Kold Killa called Summer out for not respecting her and told her that she was going to show her the respect she deserved.&quot;You play with me and my city you gonna get your *ss spanked,&quot; said Kold Killa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Natalie saw Badd Dolly in the Baddies Africa kitchen and told her that she wasn't going to let her go back to her cast mates. The latter got emotional in the kitchen and began narrating the club incident to her, looking for sympathy. Natalie suggested that the two of them talk it out alone and not in the presence of the others who were hyping them to fight.While Badd Dolly was still secured in the kitchen, Ivori tried demonstrating the neck-grabbing move to everyone and stressed that she did it in a harmless way. Summer and Big Lex defended Dolly and explained to Ivori that she hadn't taken the move well.Fania noted in a confessional on Baddies Africa that Summer and Big Lex weren't fighting Ivori on behalf of their friend because they didn't want to get beaten up by a strong castmate with Ivori. Pretty P also got into an argument with Summer and jumped her. Finally, the big fight concluded when Bad Dolly came out and fought Ivori herself.New episodes of Baddies Africa are released every Sunday on Zeus Network.