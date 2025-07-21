  • home icon
"Put my hand up to dance with her" — Baddies Africa star Ivori on her feud with Badd Dolly

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:47 GMT
Ivori from Baddies Africa (Image via Instagram/@ivori_babu)
Ivori from Baddies Africa (Image via Instagram/@ivori_babu)

Baddies Africa returned with a new episode on July 20, 2025. The segment showed the cast members visiting a club to have a good time after having verbal conflicts and a series of physical fights at the start of the episode. However, the peaceful outing went south when an intoxicated Ivori tried to "choke" Badd Dolly in an attempt to dance with her, resulting in a full-blown fight between the two.

While speaking to the cameras, Ivori explained that it was not her intention to pick a fight with Badd Dolly.

"I'm drunk as f**k. The b**ch Dolly slaps my hand out the f**king air. I literally put my hand up to dance with her, like choke her, but like, dance with her. B**ch, is you cool?" Ivori said.
also-read-trending Trending

Despite Ivori's intentions, Badd Dolly was not appreciative of her gestures. The Baddies Africa star misinterpreted Ivori's actions and punched her out of her way. The security personnel intervened immediately to take control of the situation since the ladies were in a public setting. However, it did not prevent them from continuing their physical altercation.

One thing led to another, and soon after, Diamond joined the feud, taking Ivori's side.

Baddies Africa star Ivori breaks down after being attacked by Badd Dolly

The cast members were surprised by the sudden turn of events, as Scotty noted that Badd Dolly attacked Ivori "out of nowhere," resulting in things going "up." Meanwhile, Natalie told the Baddies Africa cameras that the situation was "mayhem" and that she was trying to "keep a smile and keep dancing."

Diamond, on the other hand, was not okay with Ivori getting hurt. As a result, she climbed the stage set and jumped on Badd Dolly on Ivori's behalf.

"It's a bird. It's a plane. No b**ch, it's DTB. People's elbow, b**ch," she said.

Soon after, the Baddies Africa security escorted the ladies out of the club and separated them, hoping to de-escalate the situation. Ivori broke down, as she refused to let Badd Dolly get away. Diamond tried to console her, but to no avail. Ivori pushed her allies away, demanding to have a one-on-one fight with Badd Dolly.

Ivori told the cameras that she was even prepared to go to prison, but she would not settle without a fight. Meanwhile, Badd Dolly criticized Ivori for trying to choke her, stating she was not comfortable with that. After much effort, security and the other cast members managed to get Ivori into the trailer bus and head home.

"I am f**king mad that they ruined my night. The night was going so good until b**ches felt like they want to s**t on what we had going on," Badd Dolly remarked.
On their way home, Summer mentioned that Ivori had grabbed her neck as well. However, she noted that while she did not react to it, there was no guarantee that others would respond in the same way. Big Lex agreed, saying Ivori should not have acted that way with Badd Dolly.

As soon as the Baddies Africa stars reached home, Ivori demanded a face-off with Badd Dolly. Natalie tried to prevent the fight from happening by saying that they were banned from everywhere in Africa and that they had to leave the place soon. However, it was not enough to change their minds. As a result, Natalie gave up and allowed the two to fight.

The Baddies Africa episode ended on a cliffhanger as Ivori stepped out of the bus, prepared to take on Badd Dolly.

Baddies Africa can be streamed on Zeus.

Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

