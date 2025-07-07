“I am just blown away”- Baddies Africa star Diamond The Body comments on the cast trip to a cultural village

Episode 9 of Baddies Africa was released on July 6, 2025. The cast's trip to a cultural village in Johannesburg was central to the episode. They met the Zulu people, the largest ethnic group of Africa, and learnt their ways, their moves, their greetings, etc.

Ad

They also shopped for souvenirs and hand-crafted items made in Africa, participated in cultural dancing and music of the tribe, and took a walk in the Zulu village. By the end of the night, Diamond The Body came to a Baddies Africa confessional to reflect on the experience.

"I am just blown away," she said, referring to her experience seeing the Zulu kitchen.

She noted that the Zulu people lived happily with fewer means than they had and mentioned that people should be grateful for whatever they have.

Ad

Trending

What happened during the cast's trip to a cultural village in the Baddies Africa episode 9?

Once the baddies reached the location, they were greeted by the Zulu tribe, who danced and played music while dressed in their traditional attire. The baddies also danced and grooved to the music. They then pulled Pretty P in for a group hug because she had lost her grandfather.

Ad

Ad

Natalie then announced that she was going to welcome a celebrity to their cultural village trip, and proceeded to call in Marissa Da'Nae. The host of the night ushered the ladies to the shop to buy souvenirs and things for themselves.

"I'm just so excited to be here," said Diamond in a Baddies Africa confessional.

The host then guided them for a walk in the Zulu village. Choco Brown said that she thought their host was a "cute guy". He explained to them that before they took a walk inside the Zulu village, they had to ask for permission. He added that Zulu people liked fighting and were aggressive, so if they entered their village without permission, they would be in "big trouble".

Ad

Bad Dolly came to a Baddies Africa confessional to jokingly ask for permission because she was scared of getting into trouble. The host then proceeded to show the ladies the Zulu handshake, which they used to greet one another. He showed them the equivalent of, "Hello, how are you? I'm fine".

He then explained how the Zulu people kept their cows in the middle to keep them protected. He added that in their culture, if one didn't own cows, they weren't a respected member of the community.

Ad

Ad

"No cows, no wife, alright?" he said.

He further stated that to get married in that village, a man had to give 11 cows to one lady. One cow costs about 10 to 15 thousand rands, which is equivalent to a thousand dollars, according to what he said. Russian Kream came to a confessional to say that she was going to need 150 cows.

"You know what culture you can marry as many wives as you can?" the host rhetorically asked.

Ad

He added that it depended on the number of cows one owned. He then revealed that he wasn't married yet because he was gathering the money to buy cows. He also showed the ladies how they would identify unmarried Zulu women. It was by the way they wore short skirts and beaded attire.

A married Zulu woman, he said, would wear a long skirt and a hat, which symbolized the wedding ring, so they weren't allowed to take it off, even during the night. Fania, in a Baddies Africa confessional, noted that she didn't know people lived like that, and said she wanted to learn more.

Ad

After seeing the only kitchen of the village, which was where food for the entire village was cooked, Diamond said she appreciated the visit and the culture. Rollie found the culture show "beautiful" as well. The ladies danced with the locals and also learnt to play the drums.

For more updates on Baddies Africa, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @thezeusnetworkbaddies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More