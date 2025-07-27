“Dolly has been provoking people” — Scotty tells Natalie in Baddies Africa episode 12 sneak peek

In a sneak peek for episode 12 of Baddies Africa, tensions reach a boiling point as Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan talks with executive producer Natalie Nunn about Dolly's recent behavior. The move comes after an explosive altercation between Dolly and Ivori, which has divided the house and put a spotlight on the former’s behavior.&quot;Do you not see that Dolly has been provoking people?&quot; Scotty asks Natalie.Natalie tells her that Dolly has been &quot;mad she doesn't have her chain.&quot; This leads Scotty to ask her whose fault it is, attempting to make her think about what Dolly has been up to recently.Notably, the comment comes after Scotty's positioning as a neutral party within the cast so far, choosing to observe rather than engage in drama unless necessary. Her decision to call out Dolly signals a shift, not only in house dynamics but also in how cast members perceive Dolly’s role in ongoing conflicts.Dolly's recent behavior on Baddies Africa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDolly’s confrontational style has been a recurring theme this season. From her tension with Tavii about the chain to the fight with Ivori, which will unfold on episode 12 of Baddies Africa. Dolly has consistently been at the center of conflict. According to Scotty, this pattern is not accidental. Instead, she implies that Dolly may be instigating confrontations for attention or to solidify her dominance within the group.The recent fight with Ivori is what appears to have prompted Scotty’s candid assessment. As seen in the episode 12 preview, the two exchanges insults on a night out, which evolves into a violent brawl. Ivori later explains that her initial motion toward Dolly was harmless, but Dolly misinterpreted it as a threat, leading her to react aggressively.The confrontation quickly spirals out of control, with Diamond jumping in on Ivori’s side and security being forced to intervene. This, combined with Dolly’s track record of clashing with other cast members, likely informs Scotty’s statement.Dolly's clash with Tavii last time on Baddies Africa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConflict is a constant in Baddies Africa, but the confrontation between Dolly and Tavii in episode 11 was one of the most dramatic of the season. What started out as simmering tension between the two baddies quickly escalated into a full-fledged showdown that shook the house and divided the group.The dispute arose when Dolly took Tavii's &quot;Baddie Chain,&quot; which is more than simply a piece of jewelry. It is a representation of authority and status in the home. A heated argument that turned into a violent conflict began when Tavii accused Dolly of taking it and not giving it back. Dolly showed up with obvious wounds from the altercation, including a bloodied mouth and scraped fingers, while Tavii left with bruises.Rollie eventually convinced Dolly to return Tavii’s chain during the confilct as things escalated, due to the house having alliances and friendships. Dolly faced criticism both inside and outside the house for taking the chain, with many people telling her that she should have never taken it.While Natalie has not yet publicly responded to Scotty’s observation, the scene hints at her taking the claim seriously. As both producer and cast member, Natalie often plays mediator between warring sides, and Scotty’s honesty may push her to reevaluate how Dolly’s behavior is affecting the other baddies in the house.Stream episode 12 of Baddies Africa on the Zeus Network.