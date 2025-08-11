Baddies Africa episode 14 recap: Club celebration honors Fania’s new chain and Pretty P’s last night

Episode 14 of Baddies Africa followed the cast’s final night out in Johannesburg, marked by a club celebration that highlighted Fania’s new chain and served as Pretty P’s last night with the group before her departure. The events unfolded with the cast traveling to Club Montana, where members reflected on the past week, addressed personal dynamics, and participated in the night’s festivities. Pretty P. shared that she would be leaving to attend her grandfather’s funeral and was uncertain about returning, while Fania’s jewelry choice became a point of discussion among the cast.Episode 14 overview of Baddies AfricaPretty P’s farewell before leaving Johannesburg View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarly in the episode, Pretty P. told the group it was &quot;her last day,&quot; adding that she had fun but was unsure if she would return because she needed to address matters with her family back home. Ivori remarked that Pretty P. was speaking as if she would not be coming back, followed by several members urging her to return.In her Baddies Africa confessional, Pretty P. explained, “It's a possibility that this could be my last time turning up with the baddies this season, but tonight we all turning up. Pass the bottles, shake some a**, and let's get lit.” Rollie expressed her intent to enjoy the evening with Pretty P., explaining that she wanted to make sure she could party with her &quot;hard as f**k&quot; before she left, as she was unsure if they would see each other again.Fania’s chain and cast reactionsOn another bus ride to the venue, Fania Cherry, who recently received her &quot;Baddies chain,&quot; shared her enthusiasm for the night, expressing excitement for another evening out in Johannesburg and describing how they all know how to &quot;motherf**king party&quot;.&quot;Me and my girls [are] looking good, and [we're] about to have a good motherf**king time,&quot; she shared.Fania Cherry (Image via Instagram/@fania_cherry)Diamond noted in her Baddies Africa confessional that Fania chose not to wear her new chain that evening, stating, “Fauna, she’s smart to not wear her chain tonight, because these b**ches are really hating. So yeah, if I was her, I would have left my sh*t home, too.” Club Montana celebration and ongoing tensionsUpon arrival, Tavii described the scene as &quot;wall-to-wall of people,&quot; noting the challenge of moving through the crowded space. Lex added that it was their last night in Johannesburg, the club was &quot;packed,&quot; and she was ready to turn up. Natalie addressed the crowd, saying, “Johannesburg, thank y’all for having us all week. We’ve been spending money. Baddies have been turning y’all shit up.”Baddies Africa @thezeusbaddiesLINKon the NEW EPISODE of #BaddiesAfrica! 🤯 Do y’all think it’s time for them to get WITH IT or get LOST too or Nah? 👀 Drop those 🇿🇦 &amp;amp;amp; Comment if you’re EXCITED to watch TOMORROW! 🤪👇🏾Inside the club, Ivory confronted Dolly over the microphone, making it clear that she wanted to face her that night, while Dolly explained in her confessional that she planned to wait until her hand had fully healed before addressing their conflict. Diamond noted that Ivory remained focused on the confrontation, despite Dolly’s injury, saying,&quot;We are just trying to have a good time and hang out and have a ball, but my bitch, Ivory, is still on 10, and she [doesn't] give a fuck about Dolly's injury. She still [wants] that.&quot;Natalie later concluded the night’s events and, in her Baddies Africa confessional, summarized the evening’s significance for the group’s time in Johannesburg, describing Club Montana as “a ball” and noting that the baddies appreciated the city.Tune in and stream Baddies Africa exclusively on Zeus Network.