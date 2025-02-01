“Be proud of what you try-“ Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shares life lessons 

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner is known for launching products that have a high success rate. As per her official ABC bio, Lori has marketed more than a thousand products and has 120 U.S. and international patents. She is a self-made entrepreneur who regularly shares lessons about her journey with her followers on different social media platforms.

In an Instagram reel posted to Lori's official account on January 31, 2025, the Shark Tank investor highlighted the major life lessons she learned. She stated that one should be proud of their efforts, and not just their achievements. She continued talking about failures and focusing on how to perceive oneself rather than depending on other people's opinions.

"Important things in life: Be proud of what you try versus ashamed of what doesn't work out. Showing gratitude is the easiest and yet most impactful thing we can do for each other. Forget the fear of failure, what matters is not how others see you but how you see yourself. The only people with whom you should try to get even are those who helped you," she shared.

Lori has been honored with the Important Woman in Television title by the Paley Center and was given the Sherry Lansing Woman of the Year Award.

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shares an important piece of advice

Shark Tank investor Lori shared that while stepping into the business world, it is important to note things that work out and things that do not. She explained that it is okay not to get something right on the first try and that one should not be embarrassed by their trial and error phases. She also talked about not letting the fear of failure impact one's performance.

In an interview with Entrepreneur on June 22, 2018, Lori shared that failure can teach an individual valuable lessons. While sharing advice for business owners who want to pitch their products on Shark Tank, Greiner said that it teaches "a great deal."

"I think so because you always learn from your experiences. There are always valuable lessons to learn from every experience, and I think that even though sometimes the questions from the Sharks or what happens can seem quite difficult, I think you will walk away learning a great deal and correcting what went wrong," she said.

She continued talking about failures and difficulties which improves skills and develops confidence. Lori further explained:

"You learn the most from what you consider failures or difficulties. I look at them as the greatest and most valuable lessons. There are no failures in life, just great lessons."

Towards the end of her interview, Lori highlighted the importance of networking and staying humble as well as being honest with yourself and others. She said that showing gratitude can help too. The Shark Tank investor mentioned:

"Don't be afraid to network. Reach out and ask questions -- you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. When selling yourself, be confident and frank about your attributes. You can be honest and humble at the same time. But, if you don't speak up for yourself, nobody else will."

Stream new episodes of Shark Tank exclusively on ABC every week on Fridays at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Fans can follow Lori Greiner on her official social media accounts.

