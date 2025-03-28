"Best way we could have met" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Niklas shares his honest take on his journey with Karin

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released episodes 8 and 9 on March 27, ending another season of singles finding love sight unseen. All three couples who walked down the aisle said yes, starting a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife. One among them was Niklas and Karin, the first pair to get engaged. In episode 8, when Niklas enjoyed his last date with Karin before their wedding, he said:

"I believe very strongly in this experiment now that I am in the middle of it, but it could have gone terribly wrong too in so many ways. Seeing how it worked out for us, I now believe this is the best way we could have met."

Love is Blind: Sweden episode 8, titled Afraid of Getting Hurt, saw Karin and Niklas watch a video of the moment they first saw each other during their engagement ceremony. They became emotional and were surprised to see how fast things had unfolded since they left the pods. They struggled to comprehend how, after only weeks of knowing each other, they were preparing to tie the knot.

As Niklas reflected on his Love is Blind: Sweden journey with Karin, he confessed that it was not only "passionate and exciting" but also "safe and natural," feelings he had never felt before.

"I won't say no" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Niklas promises to marry Karin

After the Love is Blind: Sweden couple settled, they celebrated their relationship and journey as Karin remarked, "What a journey." Niklas then asked her if she was concerned about anything, for example, like how they "never argued." Before Karin answered, Niklas stated that although he had raised the topic before, he still wondered if he could marry someone he had never had a disagreement with.

He added that he started worrying about it, especially after others pointed it out to him.

"You have to have arguments in order to work through it, to see how you manage," he said.

However, Karin disagreed and said she was not worried about it because she felt they had a "strong foundation." She believed that future arguments would not be a massive concern because she was confident they could work through them with the foundation they had.

Niklas, on the other hand, said he could not imagine them having "big arguments."

"It feels like we see things in pretty much the same way," he added.

Upon hearing that, Karin confessed that time had flown by so fast that she hardly had time to reflect on their relationship. Niklas agreed and said it felt like he was a "different person" at the start of his Love is Blind: Sweden journey. Regardless, Karin stated she was "proud" of how they met.

After a while, she said she wanted to see their "journey as a whole." While Karin thought it was not feasible, Niklas proved her wrong by bringing out a tab that showed them a clipping of their first reveal. The couple laughed as they watched their journey on screen, unable to believe how much they had progressed since that moment.

"It's unbelievable," Niklas said.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star mentioned that his relationship with Karin differed from his previous ones because the love he felt was on a "completely different level."

Soon after, Karin stated that she would be nervous on their wedding day, and asked Niklas what would happen if he blew "a fuse" and suddenly said no.

"I won't. I won't blow a fuse. I won't say no. I promise you," he answered.

Episode 9 of the series saw Niklas and Karin tie the knot and start the next phase of their relationship.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

