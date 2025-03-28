"Can't grasp that it's happening" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Karolina admits feeling "weird" about her impending wedding to Jakob

Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden released its final episodes (8 and 9) on March 27, 2025. They showcased the pairs trying on wedding dresses and suits while contemplating the consequences of their choices and preparing for the big day. Like most cast members, Karolina felt anxious about her wedding to Jakob, struggling to process how fast everything had happened since she exited the pods.

Ad

In episode 8 of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, titled Afraid of Getting Hurt, Karolina went wedding dress shopping with her mother, Lena, and sister, Johanna. As she tried on the dresses, she shared her anxieties with them, saying:

"It feels really-- it feels really weird."

When Lena asked her if it felt "more real" now that she was trying on her wedding outfit, she answered:

"No. I can't grasp that it's happening to me. Feels like it's some kind of a joke."

Ad

Trending

Karolina added that she had not "fully realized" that she was getting married. Meanwhile, her mother and sister tried to make her realize that the situation she was in was "very real," even if it felt like it was not. However, Karolina continued to struggle to internalize the events and believed she was not "really grasping it."

"I'm feeling a little queasy" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Karolina becomes anxious after going for her wedding dress fitting

Ad

With only a week left for the weddings, the final three pairs, Karolina and Jakob, Nathalie and Wictor, and Niklas and Karin, headed for the dress and suit fittings. As Karolina entered the store with her mother and sister, she mentioned that the "whole thing" felt "surreal." She expressed that it would finally "hit" her when she saw herself in a dress.

Describing the experience as "crazy," the Love is Blind: Sweden star added:

Ad

"I'm feeling-- I'm feeling a little queasy."

While her mother and sister laughed, Karolina admitted she was starting to panic. After a while, the Love is Blind: Sweden star's mother, Lena, comforted her, reminding her that she always wanted to get married, wear a wedding dress, and have a big party. Karolina agreed but mentioned she did not have time to wrap her head around what she was about to do.

Ad

Ad

Lena told Karolina that it was "normal" to feel overwhelmed and anxious, especially when things happened as fast as they did in the experiment. When she admitted that it was "a little hard" for her to process as well, Karolina said:

"And if that's how you feel, imagine how it is for me.

While speaking to the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras, she confessed that she had yet to profess her love to Jakob. It was a factor which she believed complicated her situation since Jakob had already said that he was in love with her. It made Karolina wonder if she had her "barriers up" or was not accustomed to "things feeling so easy."

Ad

Ad

Later during her bachelorette party, Karolina told her friends that she struggled to open up to a man due to her past relationships. She added that she could not picture herself getting married, feeling apprehensive about the future.

"A lot happened in just a week. What if I end up regretting it?" she said.

On one hand, she wondered if she felt "this much" because she was ready for it, and on the other, she doubted her feelings for Jakob. She was afraid she was in love with the idea of being in love.

Ad

However, as Karolina's journey progressed, she finally overcame her inhibitions and told Jakob she loved him. The couple eventually tied the knot in episode 9 of the series.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback