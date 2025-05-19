"Beyond thankful": American Idol season 23 runner-up John Foster shares heartfelt thanks for performing on the Idol stage

John Foster, who finished as the runner-up on American Idol season 23, shared a message of gratitude on May 18, 2025, via his Instagram account. In his post, he wrote,

"I’m beyond thankful, and I can’t wait to keep making music for y’all as long as the good Lord lets me."

This statement came shortly after the season finale aired, where Foster delivered multiple performances that reflected his musical style and personal story.

His expression of thanks highlights the significance of the Idol stage in his career and his appreciation for the experience and support he received throughout the competition.

John Foster lands as the runner-up on American Idol season 23

A message of gratitude

On his Instagram page, John Foster described his time on American Idol:

"Man, what a true blessing to share this Idol stage with so many incredible heroes, both new faces and legends."

Foster emphasized the depth of his gratitude by expressing thanks repeatedly and how sincerely and profoundly he appreciates the support he has received. He wrote:

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart - times a million."

Finale live performances of John Foster

John Foster competed in all three rounds of the American Idol season 23 finale, performing two well-known country songs and closing with his original single.

In Round 1, Foster opened with Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue. Mentor Jelly Roll selected the patriotic track to set the tone and show Foster’s identity as a country artist.

Foster dedicated the song to those who had supported him throughout his journey on the show. Following the performance, he told host Ryan Seacrest,

“It’s all going to come down to what America wants to be the next American Idol, what they think the next American Idol is.”

In Round 2, each finalist’s hometown visit was featured. Foster traveled home, where a segment showed him emotionally performing Tell That Angel I Love Her for his late friend Maggie.

He was seen breaking down at the moment, surrounded by his local community. After the segment aired, Foster returned to the Idol stage and sang John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

For Round 3, the two remaining finalists each performed an original single. Foster returned to the stage to sing Tell That Angel I Love Her, this time as a full live performance.

The song, written in memory of Maggie, had already been introduced to viewers during the hometown segment, but this marked its competition debut. It was Foster’s final performance of the season.

In addition to John Foster’s performances, other finalists also took the stage with distinct song choices during the American Idol Season 23 finale.

Jamal Roberts performed Teeks’ First Time in Round 1, followed by The Temptations’ Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) in Round 2, and closed with his original single Heal in Round 3.

Breanna Nix sang Katy Nichole’s Jesus Name (God of Possible) in Round 1, Miley Cyrus’ The Climb in Round 2, before being eliminated after the second round.

The finale concluded with John Foster being announced as the runner-up of Season 23, following Jamal Roberts being declared the winner.

The episode reportedly saw a record number of votes cast, nearly doubling the previous season’s total.

American Idol season 23 can be streamed anytime on Hulu.

