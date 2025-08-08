  • home icon
  Big Brother 21 alum Ovi Kabir ties the knot with Hannah Blackwell in traditional two-day wedding

Big Brother 21 alum Ovi Kabir ties the knot with Hannah Blackwell in traditional two-day wedding

By Raina Saha
Published Aug 08, 2025 05:17 GMT
Big Brother
Big Brother's Ovi and his wife Hannah (Image via Instagram/@ovikabir)

Big Brother season 21 contestant Ovi Kabir married his college sweetheart, Hannah Claire Blackwell, in a Bangladeshi and Southern-style two-day wedding on August 1, 2025, and August 2, respectively. The event was held in Sevierville, Tennessee, to celebrate the couple's multicultural roots by incorporating several traditional rituals into the process.

In an exclusive interview with People, published on August 6, 2025, Ovi opened up about his wedding, expressing that the marriage was "more than a celebration" for him. It was a "stamp of affirmation" for the Big Brother alum, as his love for his partner was now "written in history for all to see."

The first day of the wedding began with a Bangladeshi "gaye holud" (a pre-wedding ritual where turmeric paste is applied to the bride and groom as a blessing), followed by an American wedding on the second day.

The pre-wedding ceremony was held inside The Glass House at Nichols Heir, where Ovi and Hannah spent their time with their loved ones dancing to celebratory music. The couple also donned traditional outfits for the first half of the wedding nuptials to honor Ovi's cultural background.

Big Brother alum Ovi and Hannah's American wedding was held at the Grand Hall of The Glass House

For the Bangladeshi "gaye holud" ceremony, Hannah and Ovi wore lehengas and panjabis, respectively, sharing their multicultural backgrounds with their closest friends and family, many of whom experienced their celebratory traditions, such as Mehndi (henna) for the first time.

The American wedding was held at the same venue's Grand Hall the following day. Although it was a nod to Hannah's background, the wedding incorporated Ovi's culture through meaningful additions. The aesthetic of the event was "vibrant romance meets modern garden party."

While speaking to People, the Big Brother star and his wife opened up about the beginnings of their romance.

"We met at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, so East Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains are the birthplace of our love story," the pair said.
Ovi and Hannah (Image via Instagram/@ovikabir)
Ovi and Hannah (Image via Instagram/@ovikabir)

They added that they spent the eight and a half years of their relationship growing together and creating memories, from late-night study sessions to weekend drives through the mountains. Since Tennessee was the "birthplace" of their love story, they felt it was right to get married in the place that "already felt like home."

Their multicultural wedding ceremony hosted 190 guests, among whom were several stars from Big Brother, including Tommy Bracco, Kat Dunn, Cliff Hogg, and Nicole Fontanez (Anthony). Other attendees included Alex Ramo, Kellye Cash, Tatum Sheppard Filegar, Avery Rizzotto, and Synclaire Warren.

The attendees were greeted with a floral-lined aisle and an altar that featured an installation of flowers in shades of pinks and purples. The venue overlooked the forests of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Ovi and Hannah with their pet corgi Mowgli (Image via Instagram/@ovikabir)
Ovi and Hannah with their pet corgi Mowgli (Image via Instagram/@ovikabir)

The couple's family walked down the aisle to Dearly Beloved by Yoko Shimomura, the theme song of the Big Brother star's favorite childhood game, Kingdom Hearts. The rest of the party walked in to the Andante Maestoso segment from the Pas de deux in Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, Op. 71.

Hannah's entrance, on the other hand, was accompanied by Patrick Doyle's Harry in Winter. She wore a Wona Concept's Devotion gown and a custom cathedral-length veil along with Verstolo jewelry. Meanwhile, the Big Brother cast member and his groomsmen all wore Friar Tux. Even their pet corgi, Mowgli, donned a mini tuxedo.

The newlyweds will travel to Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico for their week-long honeymoon.

Big Brother seasons can be streamed on Paramount+.

Raina Saha

