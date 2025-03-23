“Bring out your inner youth”— Inside star PK Humble makes his feelings known about his experience of the game

The final episode of Inside season 2, i.e. episode 7 was released on March 23, alongside its reunion episode 8. The much-awaited finale episode documented Cinna eliminating Whitney before the remaining insiders went on to play the Pyramid Scheme challenge, their final challenge at the arena.

Ad

The end of the episode saw PK, Cinna, and Mya becoming the three winners of the season, and splitting the prize pot equally between them. In the final episode, after the elimination, when the contestants woke up for the final day, some of them went into confessional to convey how they felt about being in the finals. PK too went into an Inside confessional and shared his thoughts about the same.

Ad

Trending

"You don't really get to live with people in this form and just have so much fun and like bring out your inner youth," he said.

George and DDG shared the same sentiments. They too were grateful about being there and didn't care who won because, in their eyes, everyone deserved it.

What PK said about his experience in the game on Inside season 2 finale episode

In the Inside confessional room, PK stated that he was happy because he had had an amazing experience. He said while coming into the experience, he thought he was going to film something quick and then go home, but contrary to his beliefs, he was leaving with some lifelong friends.

Ad

Ad

He added that one didn't often get to live with people in that setting and have the kind of fun they had. He shared when he was sitting next to Mya, as she got ready at the dressing table. She told him the only time she was shocked was when he voted for Mandi. PK explained that one truly realized what it was like to eliminate someone when they started to go through the names. He added:

Ad

"If it comes down to it, you lot could have even potentially voted me out if it was between me and Mandi."

PK then asked Mya to not rub him out saying he wasn't her type. Mya clarified that she never said that to anyone, it was only when they asked her if she would marry him, she said no because she saw him as a friend. When Mya stated that she also told them that PK was "cute" because she always used that word for people, PK insisted she used "handsome".

Ad

What some of the other cast members had to say about their experiences in a confessional on Inside season 2 finale

Before they braced themselves for their final day ahead, Jason stated in a confessional that it was good to be in the Inside house because he met new people there and had some detox from the internet. He added that he didn't think he would make it to the finals so he felt great. He joked that he wanted the prize pot to be split between all six remaining players.

Ad

Ad

George then took to a confessional to say that if he were to be eliminated that day, he would be okay. He added:

"The group of six that we've got, it could go anyway. And if it does I'm completely okay with that just because I think it's gone to a good home."

He also said that he was happy about getting back to his normal life after the show but not being around people all the time like he did during Inside season 2 was going to make his life a bit hard. In another confessional, Mya revealed that she knew PK fancied her because they shared the same type of banter, but there was nothing more than friendship between them.

Ad

All 8 episodes of Inside season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback