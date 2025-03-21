What happened in the Talent Show in Inside season 2 episode 5?

Sidemen's Inside season 2 released episode 5, titled Tempting Fate, on Friday, March 21, 2025. One of the segments of the episode saw Sidemen group member Vikram "Vikkstar123" Singh Barn, popularly known as Vik, greet the Insiders with season 1 finalist, Specs Gonzalez. The duo gave the cast members 15 minutes to prepare for a talent show, whose winner would earn themselves a shop token.

Before they began preparing the contestants drew random cards to decide which talent they would showcase. From making animal sounds to opera singing, the talents included a wide range of activities. Vik and Specs judged and scored the players' performances out of ten.

After reviewing all the contestants' acts, they handed the victory to Milli Jo. However, at the end of the show, they announced that the purpose of their visit was not only to give the winner a shop token but also to conduct an elimination.

"The animal noise queen" — Inside star Milli Jo reacts to her talent show win

To begin the show, each participant had to pick a card to decide which talent they would perform. Mya picked ballroom dancing for two people, whereas Jason picked playing a song on a kazoo. While Whitney had the "100% perfect dap up ratio," PK's card asked him to be Mya's dance partner. Farah had spoken word, Milli had animal noises, Cinna had impressions, and DDG had break dancing.

Meanwhile, George, who received the last card of the pack, had to do opera singing.

"I'm kinda happy with that," he remarked.

Soon after, the talent show commenced and the first to perform was Whitney. While speaking to the cameras, she confessed she did not practice since she had "many talents in this world." However, her dab performance was underwhelming as Specs said it lacked "the bass." Consequently, he scored her a 2.3 out of 10.

Next up was PK and Mya, whose ballroom dance skit, received 9s from both VK and Specs. Following them was DDG, who performed a break dance routine, earning himself an 8.5.

"Yeah, that digital footprint is going to go crazy," Cinna reacted.

Cinna followed DDG with her act, presenting the judges with an impersonation of a British person. However, the panelists were unimpressed. During a confessional, the Inside cast member shared her thoughts about her performance and said:

"I never want to do a talent show ever again. First of all, how do you come up with an impression like that after seven days of spending time with British people and all I can think of is, 'Yeah!'"

Next came Milli, who crawled onto the stage and made sounds of a snake, horse, and duck. She secured a perfect score from Vik, however, Whitney, claimed the Inside star sounded like "an evil spirit" while making the sound of a duck.

Following Milli was George, who presented the judges with an operatic version of KSI's Thick Of It.

"I'll give you a four 'cause I feel bad for you," Vik remarked.

Jason's kazoo act displeased the panelists and the other contestants. Specs said he liked "nothing" about it and gave him a three for "commitment." Soon after, George informed Jason that he held the kazoo the wrong way around. Meanwhile, Farah scored an eight for her spoken poetry on the cost of living in the U.K.

While speaking to the Inside cameras, Farah patted her back and said she was proud of herself for securing an unexpected eight. After reviewing all the performances, Vik and Specs announced their verdict, declaring Milli's act the best and handing her the shop token.

"The animal noise queen. I'm the winner of the talent show and you can't take that away from me," Milli said.

As the contestants dispersed, Vik and Specs returned to inform them that one of them would get eliminated.

Stream Inside season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

