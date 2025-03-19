"This is why you didn't win Love Island" — Inside star George reacts to Whitney's shocking purchases on day one

Inside season 2 star George Clarke posted a video, titled I React to Episode 1 of Inside (Secrets, What was Cut, Initial Thoughts & More), on his official YouTube channel on March 18, 2025. In the video, he shared his opinion on everything that unfolded. When he watched co-star Whitney purchase crisps and peanut butter cups, he said:

"Maybe this is why you didn't win Love Island 'cause everyone would come in and you'll go like, 'I'll have that, I'll have that. I'll have another one of them... Can I confirm Ronald that's come in? Confirm James and I'll confirm a Jonathan if that's alright.'"

Whitney appeared on the 2023 series of Love Island and walked away with the runner-up title. However, Inside, a competitive series that required contestants not to buy products from the Inside shop to keep their £1M prize from reducing, saw Whitney spend £1,250 on the first day itself.

While reacting to her purchase, George laughed and added:

"What the f**k, Whitney? What are we doing here?"

The reality show cast member also shared insights, secrets, and behind-the-scenes information besides discussing the other players' performance and overall episode in the video.

"She did a 5k" — Inside contestant George reviews Whitney's performance during the dating challenge involving a spider

For the game in episode 1, the players, in pairs, had to answer questions while a "few distractions" were added to raise the game's difficulty level. Whitney and Milli had to answer questions while holding tarantulas on their palms. Whitney struggled to sit through the challenge, even when the spider was placed on Milli's body.

"If I was Milli, I would be absolutely fuming. You've got a spider on your head and the reason you're not getting through it is because the person opposite you is scared because you have a spider on your head!" George remarked.

He then questioned the idea of putting spiders on Whitney after she "got her steps in" watching Milli with a spider on.

"She [Whitney] did a 5k when Milli was near a spider," he added.

George confessed that he felt "bad for the spider" when Whitney swiped it away "into the orbit." He mentioned that the experts handling the insect were equally "distraught" watching the scene unfold.

"This is something unknown to me" — Inside fame George comments on Whitney sharing pot noodles with PK and Milli

19 minutes into the episode, George watched Whitney, Milli, and PK, eating a pot of noodles inside the confession room and realized he did not know the three had planned to eat something without telling the others.

"This is something unknown to me. I wasn't aware they were all just scoffing on a pot noodle in there," he said.

He then praised Cinna, calling her the "woman of the people" when she brought the unopened meals to the other Insiders. While sharing behind-the-scenes information about the challenge, George mentioned that the other players would head to the arena but Whitney, Mya, and Mandi would visit the makeup room to ensure they looked "pristine and proper."

He further detailed that after gathering for the task, they would enter an alleyway, where producers would ask them to remain silent "for about ten minutes" because they did not want anything to be "off show."

Later in the video, George criticized Whitney and PK's "mean and nasty" impersonation of Dylan after he told them not to spend money. He further revealed that Whitney, Mandi, and some other female cast members would stay awake past bedtime, removing their makeup and doing other things, preventing the lights from going out.

"We weren't getting as much sleep as we should've done because those lights weren't going out until people were in bed," he said.

Stream Inside season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

