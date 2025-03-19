"Strictly off vibes" — Inside star DDG shares his honest reason for eliminating Dylan

Sidemen's Inside Season 2 released Episode 3, titled The Price of Power, on March 19, 2025. The segment saw DDG receive the power to eliminate an Insider of his choice. He ended Dylan's journey on the game show because he felt Dylan "just wasn't vibing at all." During a confessional, the Inside star explained his decision, saying:

"I feel the first elimination was strictly off vibes. I feel like if it had to be anybody, it was definitely gonna be Dylan."

DDG recalled how Dylan "nodded off" the previous night when all the cast members sat together and discussed the challenge they had participated in earlier in the day. Consequently, he cited Dylan's lack of involvement as his primary reason for eliminating him.

The Insiders were disappointed and shocked when Sidemen member Tobi confirmed Dylan's elimination. They comforted him and bid him an emotional farewell, while Dylan said:

"Dude, just because I wasn't staying up."

"I would have eliminated Dylan too" — Inside star Cinna comments on cast member's eviction

The opening scene of Inside Episode 2 saw Patrice find a £10,000 massage gun on his bed. He immediately lost his temper and criticized his co-stars' random purchases. He wondered who bought the gun and added that he wanted to break it. While no one owned up to it, Milli Jo assumed someone bought it and put it on Patrice's bed to anger him.

The following morning, the Insiders were greeted by Tobi, who asked them to line up in the living area. He then informed the players that each had to collect one envelope and not open it until instructed. Once asked to reveal the contents of the envelopes, the contestants discovered that everyone but DDG had a paper with a circle marked on it.

DDG received a paper marked with an X. While the Inside cast members assumed it meant DDG's elimination, Tobi explained that it gave him the power to choose someone to eliminate.

"I actually thought I was getting eliminated until Tobi told me that I was the one eliminating, you know, so I felt like, a very, very, instant feeling of power," DDG said.

The cast member ultimately sent Dylan packing, surprising some cast mates. While speaking to the cameras, Dylan claimed DDG's decision was not "personal." He believed DDG was in a "tough position" and needed "some substance" to pick him. Consequently, he thought it was a "fair enough choice" to eliminate someone who was sleeping while the rest were bonding.

However, he added that the players should "be wary of DDG," convinced he could "steal." Before taking his leave, Dylan revealed that he put the massage gun on Patrice's bed as part of his "mission" and won the team £10,000.

"The fact that I could announce that I won the group 10K as my final lasting, you know, kind of splitting moment, that was good. That felt great," he said.

Soon after Dylan exited the house, Cinna took to a confessional to express her opinion on the elimination.

"I don't wanna be a hypocrite. I'm not gonna lie. I would have eliminated Dylan too because he was, like, the least participating as far as, like, group dynamic," she said.

Cinna added that it was still "really sad" watching him leave because he tried to "do good" more than the others. She believed it was why he was sent home and added that he prioritized playing by the book instead of forming alliances.

Although Patrice and Farah sympathized with Dylan, they also felt DDG's decision was logical.

Inside Season 2 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

