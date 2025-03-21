"Snakes! Snakes!"— Inside star Mandi chimes in on PK and Patrice's shocking decision to eliminate her

Inside season 2 aired episode 4, titled, The Party's Over, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on Netflix. The Sidemen show saw two contestants, PK and Patrice reveal their decision on who to eliminate to the group.

The power was given to them after they were revealed as the people who spent the most and the least money in the previous episode. After pondering over who to eliminate, the mutually decided on Mandi. The cast was shocked by their decision while Milli wondered if they were joking.

"Snakes! Snakes!" Mandi shouted as they named her as the second person to be eliminated from Inside season 2.

Mandi chimes in on her Inside season 2 elimination

In episode 4 of Inside, titled, The Party's Over, PK and Patrice were given the power to eliminate and they picked Mandi. When the results were revealed, the season 2 cast member chimed in on her elimination and said that she was "really upset."

Mandi noted that nobody would be trusted in the game and said that she would never have thought that Patrice or PK would have eliminated her. She added that she believed she and Mya were safe.

As PK heard her talk, he smirked while Patrice told him it was not the time to be laughing. Mandi told him not to worry since she was going to be trolling him every week. PK hugged the eliminated Inside contestant and apologized.

"I knew you were a snake from day one," Mandi told him.

Before leaving the house, she told the cast that while she was shocked, it was "all good" because she was a "big girl." She assured them she was okay.

After she left, Patrice explained his decision and said he liked to play tough but admitted to being sad about having to send Mandi home. Mandi further chimed in on her Inside season 2 experience and said that she was going to "miss the energy, the vibes."

She noted she would miss Whitney, Mya, and Patrice although he "kicked" her out. Meanwhile, Patrice explained he was trying to be fair and said that the rest were "strong."

"Or you broke that power and everyone know it's not safe," he added when George joked that his decision seemed wrong.

He said the alternative was to go for the "easy solution" and vote out someone like Farah or Milli. PK chimed in and said that gameplay-wise, Mandi, Mya, and Whitney could have recruited Farah and Milli in the future, they would have been "cooked."

"I kind of feel like it was more PK's decision. I think it was tactical because I'm really close to Whitney and Mya," Mandi added in a confessional.

As she said her goodbyes, the cast member told the Inside group not to trust PK and once again, called him a snake. She added that she couldn't wait to see the clips of when he and Patrice were "deliberating" because at that time, she was telling people she would never eliminate PK.

Whitney told the male Inside season 2 cast member that Mandi had actually said that and noted that PK brought "vibes" to the house. The eliminated contestant further told the cameras that as a group, they had decided they wouldn't vote out a girl and that PK was trying to break up that group.

As Mandi continued to criticize PK, Whitney reminded her that they didn't know what happened. She further asked Mandi not to "do him like that" but the latter disagreed.

Tune in every day to watch new episodes of Inside season 2 on Netflix.

