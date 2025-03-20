What happened on the Lights Out challenge in Inside season 2 episode 4?

Episode 4 of the coveted Sidemen reality TV show, Inside season 2, was released on March 20. The episode was titled The Party's Over and documented two people going home, including Mandi and Mya. It also saw yet another fun challenge that segregated the girls and the guys.

The rules of the challenge were that all the contestants had their eyes and ears covered. In every round, one contestant would be selected to open their blindfolds and select one player from Inside to eliminate.

The person who they selected would then have to guess which player put them up for elimination to remain in the game. If they guessed wrong, they would have to enter the banishment zone. The remaining players would vote for the two people in the banishment and choose one to save.

The Lights Out challenge on Inside season 2 episode 4

All the girl insiders were asked to gather in the challenge arena. After explaining the rules, they wore their blindfolds and headphones. Cinna was the first one selected to open her blindfold and headphones. She selected Mya, then everyone took their blindfolds off and it was time for Mya to guess who it was.

She was wrong because she took Milli's name and was asked to sit at the side. Whitney was the next one to go and she selected Farah. She also guessed it was Milli and was removed from the game. Cinna, Whitney, and Milli had survived Lights Out. Just when everyone thought they were safe, they were asked to choose who to eliminate between Farah and Mya.

Cinna stated:

"I'm trying to think of who I think needs it more and who wants it more, and who if I was at the end and I was there, I would be like, 'They need the money and they deserve it."

After a fair voting, they decided to keep Farah and let Mya go. So the latter became the candidate from the girls' team, who was banished and would be tried against the candidate that came out of the boys' team.

Then it was the boys' turn to go to the challenge arena. DDG was the first one selected to select one contestant to banish and he chose PK. The latter was then asked to guess who picked him and he was confused because he thought everyone would pick him. He picked Jason and was wrong, so he was sent to the banishment.

The next one to go was DDG again and this time he chose Patrice. He saw George's leg shaking so he thought it was him, but he was wrong too so he too was banished. DDG, George, and Jason were the three players remaining in the boys' challenge, so they were the ones to choose one among Patrice and PK to send home.

George said:

"If you wanna play devil's advocate, PK is spending all our money."

DDG stated that he didn't care about who was spending more money, so they collectively chose to save PK, which meant Patrice was up for elimination, alongside Mya. Toward the end of the episode, all the Inside contestants were asked to vote for either Patrice or Mya based on who they wanted to stay. Patrice won because more people voted to save him and Mya was sent home.

New episodes of Inside 2 come out every day till Saturday, only on Netflix.

