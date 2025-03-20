"Mental"— Inside fans shocked by former Manchester United player's participation in the Sidemen show

Sidemen's reality show, Inside is currently streaming season 2 on Netflix. The show includes several influencers, streamers, and other notable personalities. While most of the cast was introduced at the beginning of episode 1, two contestants were introduced to the rest of the cast and the audience after the first challenge was completed.

This included American singer-songwriter DDG and former French football player and captain of Manchester United, Patrice Evra. Fans online were surprised to see the latter on the reality show and chimed in on his participation online. One person wrote on X:

"Patrice Evra on inside is mental."

"Seeing Patrice Evra on this show with talentless tw*ts ( except a few like george, pk, Jason etc. ) is so painful as a United fan," a fan commented.

"DDG n Patrice Evra living in the same gaff the Sidemen DONT miss," a tweet read.

Some fans noted that the former Manchester United captain was a great addition to the show:

"Patrice Evra is a great addition. He's a funny guy. Sidemen's motion is unmatched!!" a person wrote.

"The most real person in the inside house is Patrice Evra, no doubt. A father figure for real," a fan commented.

"How did they manage to get Patrice evra on here," a tweet read.

Fans of Inside season 2 further said:

"Thought I’d give this #Inside a go considering Patrice Evra is on it but my god what a bunch of annoying selfish bast*rds. You must be brain dead if you enjoy watching this sh*t, had to turn it off before he even stepped foot inside," a person wrote.

"Naaa Patrice Evra is actually tooo toooo funny omg," a fan commented.

Patrice Evra reveals wanting to be known as a Youtuber instead of the "legend of Man United" in his Inside season 2 introductory video

In the season premiere of Inside season 2, titled, Fresh Meat, Fresh Money, while the rest of the contestants were at their first challenge, Patrice Evra entered the house. As he walked around, he wondered what he had gotten himself into and spoke to the cameras about himself.

In a confessional, the former footballer noted that he was 43 years old and a creator, entrepreneur, businessman, and that he wanted to make people happy. The cast member noted that he "really" wanted to be on YouTube and do "great stuff."

"I hope in maybe one year, people will say, "This is the YouTuber." I prefer them to say that than they say, like, "He's the legend of Man United" or whatever," Patrice added.

The season 2 contestant added that he did the "Wim Hof" experience, and had to sleep with 12 other people in a tent. He joked that some of them snored, farted, and his advice to the other cast members was that they should control their "b*tt" because his previous experience wasn't a "nice" one.

As he roamed around the house, he said he needed other people because he felt "lonely." The cast member's demand was met as another late addition entered the show. When American songwriter DDG entered the house, he looked around until he came face to face with Patrice. He asked if he was a contestant as well and Patrice said he thought he "maybe" was.

Fans of Inside season 2 commented on the cast of the Sidemen show and were surprised to find out about Patrice Evra's participation.

New episodes of Inside season 2 drop on the streaming platform every day.

