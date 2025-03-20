"Made me sad"— Inside fans react to DDG's shocking decision to eliminate Dylan

Sidemen's Inside season 2 aired episode 3 on March 19, 2025, on Netflix. The segment started with the aftermath of the prank played on Patrice and the season's first-ever elimination.

Tobi joined the cast with envelopes in his hand and asked the contestants to pick one. As they opened them one by one, only DDG had an X, indicating that he had the power to send someone home.

The rapper sent Dylan Page home. Fans of the reality show commented on the season's first elimination and were upset to see the cast member get sent home. One person wrote on X:

"Dylan being sent home really made me sad. He was quiet but a good guy you can tell."

"Why is Whitney so bothered that Farah cried when Dylan left. Gtfo. I swear she grates on me," a fan commented.

"No f*cking way Dylan was the first one to be eliminated??? What???" a tweet read.

Fans of Inside season 2 criticized DDG's decision to eliminate Dylan:

"Bro if you get the chance alone to send 1 person out first you've got to choose 1 that spends the most £ it just makes sense if you want to leave with as much as possible. Dylan didn't deserve to go out first especially like that all he wanted to do was go to bed on time," a person wrote.

"ddg hating on dylan for no reason, streaming about not seeing his kid and running a hate campaign against halle whilst ignoring his kid when he actually gets him…yeah he’s an awful person," a fan commented.

"So DDG gets rewarded by eliminating someone when he’s a crap father, embarrassed and trashed the mother of his child on live. What absolute trash," a tweet read.

Fans of Inside season 2 further said:

"Dylan is the most likeable person in this whole group which is why all of these egos hate him," a person wrote.

"Even if that's true then why continuously mock him after he's already gone, and they were discussing getting rid of him after the first day despite him being one of the most likeable people in there and not blowing any Monday, and he didn't keep to himself, it just looks like that because of how much of the show they cut," a fan commented.

"Instant feeling of power"— DDG chimes in on being able to eliminate someone from Inside season 2 in episode 3

In Inside season 2 episode 3, titled, The Price of Power, Tobi gathered the cast in the living room and had them choose envelopes. As the contestants opened their envelopes, everyone but DDG had a circle shape drawn in it. The rapper, however, had an X.

Tobi explained to the cast that since the Inside season 2 star was the only one with an X, he would have to pick someone to send home immediately. The cast's reaction was varied, while some were shocked, others saluted to the twist. DDG also chimed in on the power given to him in a confessional and revealed he initially thought he was going to get eliminated. However, upon discovering what was going to happen, he said:

"Instant feeling of power."

The Inside season 2 contestant looked at all his co-stars standing in a line and said he wanted to see who was saying things in the past couple of days. Tobi said it seemed like a "power play" and noted that he was in fact in a "deep position of power."

DDG said he felt good and said that the previous night, while everyone was "hanging out" and creating bonds, one person wasn't vibing with the group.

"I'm sorry, Dylan," he added.

Fans of Inside season 2 commented on Dylan's elimination from the show and criticized DDG's choice.

Episodes of Inside season 2 air every day on Netflix.

