Inside season 2 episode 5 recap: Contestants face a late-night challenge while a familiar face appears as a judge

Inside season 2 released its fifth episode, titled Tempting Fate, on Netflix on March 21, 2025. Following Patrice's elimination in the previous episode, the remaining Insiders faced a late-night challenge called "Night Watch."

Ad

Upon entering the challenge arena, participants found television screens labeled with their names, instructing them to prevent a four-minute timer from hitting zero. They had to reset the countdown by entering a four-digit code that could only be used in the last ten seconds, with distractions and temptations introduced periodically.

A significant prize deduction awaited if the timer reached zero. George and Jason initiated the task and managed to succeed. Others encountered temptations such as food or haircuts, leading to varied results. Cinna and Milli incurred a £15,000 deduction by failing their shift, while DDG’s snack order cost an additional £5,000. Jason lost another £15,000 after failing a paper-ball task.

Ad

Trending

"Please let me shoot it again, I'll make it this time," he asked the cameras.

George accepted a tempting immunity offer, costing £30,000, but he lied to the group. Later, the contestants prepared for a talent show judged by familiar faces: the host Vik and Specs Gonzalez from season one.

Night Watch challenge and temptations in Inside episode 5

Ad

The show's fifth episode began with the "Night Watch" challenge, testing the Insiders’ patience and focus. Each participant had to reset a four-minute timer using a provided code within the last ten seconds.

During their shift, Jason and George discussed personal interests, with George asserting that he fancied no one. PK Humble resisted the temptation of a haircut despite the enticing offer:

"We know how much you wanted a haircut. Well, now this is your chance," the card read.

Ad

However, mistakes occurred. Milli and Cinna's delay deducted £15,000 from the prize in Inside.

"Honestly, I'm so tired, I just want to go to bed," Whitney expressed.

DDG's snack purchase further decreased the prize by £5,000, while Jason's paper challenge resulted in an additional £15,000 loss. DDG and Mya attempted another temptation but failed to finish their food, leading to a loss of £15,000. Later, DDG redeemed himself by completing the paper-ball challenge on his third try.

Ad

"I'm a clutch player, but I'm a volume shooter," he told in a confessional.

Secret tasks, immunity, and talent show

Ad

The following morning, George faced a tempting immunity offer worth £30,000. Although he initially declined, the revelation of another Insider's plan to eliminate him led him to secretly accept. Feeling guilty, he admitted, "Lying was the worst part." Despite secretly taking immunity, Milli confidently defended him:

"I know my guy, Mullet Daddy! I knew it! I knew he would never fall for a temptation in this place," she shared.

Ad

Eventually, George confessed the truth to Milli and Cinna individually. At the same time, Cinna got a secret challenge to act like a "traitor." She strategically approached individuals to protect the group's funds.

"You can get out of the elimination tonight but you can't tell anyone I told you that," she told Milli.

The episode concluded with a talent show judged by season one finalist Specs Gonzalez and Vik. Contestants showcased various talents, including ballroom dancing by Mya and PK, opera singing by George, and animal noises by Milli, who won the shop token. The judges commended their efforts before leaving, creating awareness among the Insiders of impending elimination and ending the episode on a suspenseful note.

Ad

Fans can watch episode 5 of Inside season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback