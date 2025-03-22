Inside season 2 episode 6 recap: Contestants cast double votes while secrets get revealed

Inside season 2 episode 6, titled Spill The Tea, was released on Netflix on March 22, 2025. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Vik and season 1 finalist Specs Gonzalez announcing an elimination. After a round of nominations, Milli received the most votes and was sent home.

Ad

She left the game with an unused shop token won earlier in a talent show. Following her departure, the remaining eight insiders debated purchasing a group feast costing £50,000. Despite mixed opinions, PK ultimately decided to order it.

The next day, host Tobi arrived at the house with an unexpected twist, directing the contestants individually into room 19 with strict instructions:

"While you are in this room, there must be zero communication amongst yourselves. If I see anyone break that, 20,000 pounds will be instantly deducted from the prize fund."

Ad

Trending

Each insider then nominated two names for elimination. The contestant with the most votes would be eliminated, while the runner-up would gain immunity. George and Farah received the highest votes, leading to a tie-breaker via rock-paper-scissors, resulting in Farah’s elimination.

Tactical voting shakes up alliances in Inside episode 6

Ad

Following Milli’s exit, strategic voting took center stage. PK initiated the nominations by choosing George and Cinna for elimination, stating the reasons for both choices. Jason nominated Farah and Cinna, while Farah herself chose Jason and Cinna. Cinna, in turn, nominated Farah and Whitney.

"I'm voting George because I know that he has an immunity token, so he cannot be eliminated, and that will not put my vote towards any of the other people," she explained.

Ad

Ultimately, George and Farah tied for elimination. Farah expressed how she felt after losing in rock-paper-scissors:

"Obviously, it doesn't feel good to be eliminated. I feel a little bit upset. I had plans for that money," she said.

Before the episode ended, host Tobi remained in the house, stating there was "unfinished business." Since Cinna and Whitney had received the second-most votes, and due to spending amounts, Cinna secured immunity. The group then purchased dart blasters, further reducing the prize fund.

Ad

Secrets revealed in "Spill the Tea" challenge

Ad

In this episode, the contestants participated in the revealing Spill the Tea challenge.

"Let's see what you guys really think of each other. Each one of you guys will be called to the hot seat, and you'll be questioned on something someone said or done, and it's your job to get the correct answer," Tobi explained.

Correct answers added money, while incorrect ones deducted funds. PK correctly identified Whitney and Jason as insiders hiding shop items, earning £10,000. However, Jason mistakenly named Whitney and PK as those willing to eliminate George, losing £10,000.

Ad

Mya also guessed incorrectly about a secret alliance, losing another £10,000. George correctly identified PK as the highest spender, winning £10,000 back. Cinna also correctly identified PK as the one who lied about the money offered, adding another £10,000.

Whitney identified Jason as the insider, calling her a "f*cking rat," earning the group £10,000. Lastly, PK failed to identify George as lying about immunity temptation, maintaining the fund unchanged. Afterward, the contestants faced another temptation in a special room, where one person could privately claim £10,000 at a cost of £30,000 to the group.

Ad

PK warned that whoever took the money would be voted out, yet he himself ultimately smashed the button, taking the money for his personal total. Cinna was summoned to room 19 to select one contestant for elimination, stating that she hated hurting "people's feelings," ending the episode on another suspenseful note.

Viewers can watch the first six episodes of Inside season 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback