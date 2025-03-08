"Brother that I needed" - Ready To Love star Francisco comments on opening up to Naeem about his problems

Ready To Love season 10 episode 5, Tommy's Philly Block Party, premiered on OWN on March 7, 2025. In the episode, Uncle Tommy invited all the singles to a Philly block party to spend time together and improve their bonds.

Francisco Santiago, who had been hopeful about his connection with Takesha "Tae" Hedgman, felt trapped in a no-way-out situation when he opened up to her about his past struggles. To his surprise, after their talk at the Philly block party, he sensed the spark between them beginning to fade.

Seeking guidance, Francisco confided in his fellow contestant, Naeem Turner, about his relationship struggles. Naeem reassured him, explaining that it was all part of God's plan and that he simply needed to work through it by doing his "best walk."

Francisco appreciated the conversation and found Naeem's words comforting. In his confessional, he shared that the talk had lifted his spirits and that, in that moment, Naeem felt like the brother he needed.

"Me opening up to Naeem, it took me by surprise because usually I don't really open up to a lot of people like that. But he definitely lifted my spirits, and Naeem was the brother that I needed at the moment," Francisco said in his conversation.

Ready To Love star Naeem helps Francisco with his relationship troubles

In Ready To Love season 10 episode 5, after talking with his potential suitor Takesha, Francisco sat down with Naeem to discuss his mind and thoughts that were troubling him about his relationship.

Francisco confided in Naeem, admitting he was in a "dilemma" regarding his connection with Takesha. He shared that during a recent conversation with his Ready to Love partner, he had opened up about his past struggles and current circumstances. He revealed details about his financial situation, not having a car and living in a rented room.

However, after that vulnerable discussion, he felt that the spark and connection they once had was beginning to fade.

"I truly have connected with this woman and in a very deep level. Once she's pulling away, it's gonna kind of make me just wanna disappear as well," Francisco added in his confessional about Takesha.

Francisco started crying after confiding in Naeem about his problems. Naeem recognized that his Ready To Love cast mate needed some help and direction to find his way through his relationship troubles.

Naeem explained to him that everything was "God's plan," and all he could do was embrace and work through it. He added that some people might accept him for his work while others might not; nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of walking one's "best walk" and moving forward.

"As far as what Takesha did to Francisco, she has every right to stand on whatever she wants to stand on, but I know what it's like to be in those types of circumstances where life just is life and you never know what a person is going through. So I always like to try to be there for people, you know, especially our black men," Naeem added in his confessional.

Naeem further comforted Francisco by telling him that any woman would be lucky to have a man with the qualities that he had. He added that his story might someday act as a "GPS" for another person to navigate their problems and find a way out. Naeem asked his Ready To Love cast mate to embrace the load God was putting on him and push through it to come out of it as a better man.

As they embraced after their conversation, Francisco thanked Naeem, expressing how much he needed the talk and appreciated his kind words. In his confessional, he reflected on the moment, sharing that their conversation had lifted his spirits and that, in that instant, Naeem felt like the brother he truly needed.

Ready To Love season 10 episodes premiere every Friday on OWN.

