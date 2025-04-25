Cara Kies’ Million Dollar Secret win has me convinced intuition is key to winning reality competitions

**Disclaimer: This Million Dollar Secret article is based on the writer's opinion. Reader discretion is advised.**

Million Dollar Secret season 1 concluded on April 9, 2025, with Cara Kies winning the $1 million prize after weeks of social strategy and hidden identities. The Netflix reality competition brought 12 strangers together, each hoping to outwit the others and end the game holding the box that contained the money.

Contestants were encouraged to lie, mislead, and manipulate, yet Cara stood out by doing something else entirely. She followed her gut. In my opinion, Cara’s win wasn’t just smart gameplay, it was a powerful reminder that in reality TV competitions, intuition can be the most underrated but effective strategy.

Cara didn’t need loud alliances or dramatic moves. She quietly trusted herself, and that guided every decision she made. From predicting that someone would get a clue about her family to manipulating the final box shuffle, Cara relied on an inner voice she said had guided her since childhood.

In an interview with Tudum published on April 9, 2025, Cara said:

“I stayed true to myself and trusted my intuition the whole time, every single move I made.”

That quote sums up how she approached the entire competition, and why I think her story shows how far instinct alone can carry someone in a high-stakes game built on deception.

Cara’s gut reaction changed the outcome of the game in Million Dollar Secret

In one of the most pivotal moments on Million Dollar Secret, contestant Sam received a secret clue: the millionaire among them had two sisters. To use the clue effectively, Sam casually questioned Cara about her family during a meal. Without any warning, Cara, who actually has two sisters, said she had only one. That one decision caused Sam to rule Cara out as the possible winner.

This moment showed how instinct, more than strategy or alliances, shaped Cara’s gameplay. She wasn’t reacting to visible threats, she was making calls based on her internal sense of where the danger was coming from.

Another example came during the final shuffle round in the Trophy Room, when the last three players, Cara, Sam, and Corey, each had the chance to secretly move the contents of their boxes.

On The Viall Files podcast which aired on April 15, 2025, Cara said that she believed Corey would try to steal her box’s contents, and she counted on it. After Corey moved the money to his box, Cara used her final turn to switch it back, ultimately ending up with the million-dollar prize.

“That morning, when I put on my cross, I knew that I was getting the money. When I had opened the box, I said I knew it,” she told Tudum.

Her belief in intuition guided every decision

Cara’s strategy was never about playing loud or forming powerful alliances. From the first episode, she chose to stay under the radar. She found the middle ground, being present, but not suspicious.

“You can’t be too loud, and you can’t be too quiet,” Cara explained in her interview with Tudum.

Even in the early days, when contestants like Corey Niles, Sam Sepulveda, and Sydnee Falkner took more screen time in Million Dollar Secret, Cara stayed consistent. She avoided conflict and kept her game quiet. When she was secretly chosen as the millionaire in episode 7, she said she leaned entirely on her instinct to make the right choices moving forward.

“I’ve always had that intuition since I was a little girl. I think God blessed me with incredible discernment, and I’ve always used it to the best of my ability,” she further added.

Cara also anticipated key twists in Million Dollar Secret, such as the clue about siblings or the risk Corey might take in the final switch. Each time, she acted before having full confirmation of what was happening, relying on her gut. Her success wasn’t about manipulation, it was about knowing when to act and when to stay still.

From her early game approach to the final box swap, it’s clear that intuition wasn't just part of Cara’s gameplay, it was the main factor that led to her win. In a competition filled with hidden clues and unpredictable decisions, it was her trust in herself that made the biggest difference.

Million Dollar Secret season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

