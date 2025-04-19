I believe Million Dollar Secret didn’t give Cara enough screentime

**Disclaimer: This Million Dollar Secret article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Million Dollar Secret season 1 wrapped up with Cara winning the million dollars after successfully protecting her secret in the final stretch of the competition. The show, which premiered on Netflix in March 2025, followed contestants trying to uncover who among them was secretly holding the prize money.

Cara’s path to victory showed smart and calculated gameplay. She kept her secret safe for only a few days, compared to other players who held it for longer. Her lies were careful, her approach measured, and her win was well-earned. However, I believe Million Dollar Secret did not give Cara enough screentime throughout the season.

Ad

Trending

While players like Sam, Sydnee, Lauren, and Chris were featured prominently and had most of the main storylines, Cara stayed mostly in the background until the final episodes. Even though she was playing the game, her contributions were not highlighted as much.

Cara’s eventual victory was impressive, but it felt like her story could have been built up better earlier in the season. It would have made her final win even more exciting for viewers who wanted to root for her from the start.

Ad

Cara's win in Million Dollar Secret felt deserved but underdeveloped

Ad

In Million Dollar Secret episode 5, released on April 2, 2025, viewers got a rare glimpse into Cara’s personal story. After Phil’s elimination, the remaining contestants gathered for a lunch, and Sydnee noticed Cara’s wedding ring. This led to Cara opening up about her relationship.

“We were best friends, all four years of high school together. And then once we graduated high school, we went on a trip, and then held hands and we’ve been together since,” Cara explained.

Ad

Jaimi reacted warmly to the story, saying, “Oh my gosh! That’s so wholesome,” while Chris also called it an “amazing story.” In a confessional, Sam spoke highly of Cara, describing her as someone who “truly radiates” and shared that her "motherly instincts" made her want to protect Cara throughout the competition.

This was one of the few times all season that viewers got to see who Cara was outside of the game. Although viewers got to see a personal side of her, the show continued to focus more heavily on players like Sam, Sydnee, and Lauren, who were shown strategizing and forming alliances throughout the season.

Ad

This contrast made it easier for audiences to become more invested in players like Sydnee, who appeared more often and whose emotional ups and downs were clearly shown. After the finale aired,

"I wanted Sydnee to win so bad. She played an honest and true game," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Cara’s story touched people, it was not enough to make her feel like a main character before the finale. I believe if the show had shown more moments like this, it would have helped viewers connect with her better and made her win feel even stronger.

Netflix’s editing choices made Cara’s win feel sudden

Ad

Million Dollar Secret is not the first Netflix show where the editing downplays the winner until late in the game. In shows like Perfect Match season 2 and The Mole season 1, the eventual winners were often shown less compared to other contestants. This creates a pattern where the winner’s journey feels rushed or incomplete.

In a show like Squid Game: The Challenge, this method worked because unpredictability is part of the concept. But Million Dollar Secret relied more on building relationships, alliances, and player journeys. Not showing Cara’s full story until the final few episodes made her victory feel sudden rather than satisfying.

Ad

Cara showed cleverness with moves like lying about her siblings and forming close bonds without drawing too much attention to herself. If more of these moves had been shown throughout the season, it would have been easier for viewers to feel fully invested in her win. Instead, players like Sydnee, who fought visibly through ups and downs, received more focus.

Million Dollar Secret episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More