"That's so wholesome" - Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi reacts to Cara's emotional love story 

Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 5, released on April 2, 2025, continued to raise the stakes as the cast navigated the pressure of identifying the secret millionaire. Following the elimination of Phil, the group gathered for lunch. With no current millionaire among them and another selection looming, Sydnee tried to shift the mood and suggested a change in topic.

Noticing Cara’s wedding ring, she asked about it, prompting Cara to share a personal story from her life. Cara revealed that she had been married for seven years, after falling in love with her best friend from high school.

Jaimi reacted to the story with a smile:

"Oh my gosh! That's so wholesome," she told Cara.

Meanwhile, the episode progressed with Sam being appointed as the new millionaire and receiving a secret mission that would impact the next elimination in Million Dollar Secret.

When Sydnee noticed Cara’s wedding ring during lunch, it led to Cara sharing her love story of several years. Cara shared that she had been married since the age of 21 and described her husband as her "high school best friend."

The pair had spent all four years of high school together, and their bond deepened after graduation.

“We were best friends, all four years of high school together. And then once we graduated high school, we went on a trip, and then held hands and we’ve been together since,” Cara told the group.

The story touched many of the cast members. Jaimi immediately responded that it was "so wholesome,” while Chris called it an “amazing story.”

In a confessional, Sam spoke about how deeply she admired Cara.

“She’s a beautiful soul. She truly, truly radiates,” Sam said.

Sam added that her "motherly instincts" made her want to protect Cara throughout the Million Dollar Secret competition.

Phil’s elimination and Sam’s secret agenda change the game

As episode 5 of Million Dollar Secret began, the group learned the outcome of the previous vote. Host Peter Serafinowicz announced that Phil had been eliminated.

When he opened his box and revealed the million dollars inside, it confirmed that the cast had correctly identified the secret millionaire.

Phil became emotional during his farewell:

“I’ve learned so much about myself from you all,” he shared.

Chris called him a “legend,” and Lydia described him as “classy.” Though disappointed to be leaving, Phil said he was proud of his journey on the show and glad to have shown up and played honestly.

The next morning, Peter returned with a new twist. He told the contestants that the money was now placed in one of their rooms.

Sam was revealed as the new millionaire, though she confessed in her confessional that she didn’t want it, saying it would be hard to lie.

Peter then introduced a secret agenda: Sam had to ask three people if they heard a “ringing sound” and get one of them to agree. If she succeeded, only her vote would count at the next elimination. If she failed, three votes would be counted against her.

Sam chose Lydia as her first target, hoping she might casually agree. Lydia initially said no but later mentioned hearing dogs outside, which was taken as agreement.

As a result, Sam completed her mission in Million Dollar Secret.

“Giving you the chance to eliminate anyone who threatens your grasp on keeping the money,” Peter had told her.

At the elimination table, Sam voted out Lydia.

Episodes 1-6 of Million Dollar Secret is currently streaming on Netflix.

