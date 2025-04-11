"Nothing is personal" — Million Dollar Secret finalist Sydnee admits things were "heated" in the competition

The Netflix reality series Million Dollar Secret aired its finale on April 9, 2025, revealing the final four contestants: Cara Kies, Corey Niles, Samantha “Sam” Hubbard, and Sydnee Falkner. After weeks of strategic deception and elimination rounds, the game came to an end with Cara walking away with the $1 million prize.

In a recent interview with CBR on April 9, 2025, the finalists reflected on their experience in the house, the mental pressure of the game, and how their relationships evolved both during and after the show.

Finalist Sydnee Falkner spoke about the pressure in the game and said that even though there were tense moments, the players still respected each other.

"We were playing a game. You're playing for a million dollars. Things are kind of heated, but nothing is personal. And now we're able to sit back and go oh, that was a really great game player. I can't believe that this happened," she shared.

While the show involved deception and secrets, the contestants shared that their bonds remained strong outside the game.

Sydnee shares how pressure and emotions shaped her experience in Million Dollar Secret

In the interview, Million Dollar Secret finalist Sydnee Falkner reflected on the emotional side of the competition. She said the game brought a lot of pressure, and that there were moments where things became intense. She mentioned that the group could now look back and appreciate how each person played the game, even when it got difficult.

“It was emotional. And also, it's funny how things can change,” she added.

She explained that even though players were often placed in teams, it was difficult to fully trust others because everyone was playing for themselves.

“You need to be a team, but at the same time you can't, because we're all out for ourselves at the end of the day,” she said.

Sydnee also talked about how the game was mentally challenging, especially when players had to work in teams while also thinking about their own goals. She said the aim was to win the million dollars, but at the same time, people wanted to do well for their team.

This became harder when someone in the group was the secret millionaire and had to "sabotage" tasks while still trying to build relationships with others. She said that kind of pressure was "tough" and affected some players early in the game.

Sydnee reflects on how the game changed her confidence

In the interview, Sydnee Falkner shared how Million Dollar Secret helped her better understand herself. She said that throughout the game, she realized how often people judge others based on their appearance. Recalling what she had said in her exit interview, Sydnee explained that she no longer felt the need to "play small" or hide parts of her personality.

“It was okay to actually have a personality that takes up more space when you're trying to be small and shrink, because people have certain perceptions of you,” she said.

Sydnee added that it felt good to be more open, even if others had certain ideas about her. Since Million Dollar Secret filming wrapped, she said she has continued to apply that mindset in her daily life. According to her, the game was more than just about the prize, it was also about growing as a person and learning to be more comfortable being herself.

All the episodes of Million Dollar Secret are currently streaming on Netflix.

