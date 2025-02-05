Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 8 recap: Five contestants battle for the final prize—who will be crowned the champion?

Netflix’s competitive reality series Celebrity Bear Hunt aired its eighth and final episode, Last Celebrity Standing, on February 5, 2025. Hosted by Holly Willoughby, the show followed 12 celebrities competing in survival challenges while trying to evade their “predator,” Bear Grylls, in the jungles of Costa Rica.

After weeks of rigorous tasks, only five contestants—Big Zuu, Una Healy, Steph McGovern, Kola Bokinni, and Lottie Moss—remained in the finale. The episode featured an intense final challenge inside the "bear pit," where contestants had to locate specific tools and find one of three exits within an hour while avoiding Bear.

Kola and Lottie were eliminated early, leaving Big Zuu, Steph, and Una to battle for the title. Ultimately, Big Zuu completed the challenge without error and was crowned the champion. He was awarded a symbolic rope by Bear, marking the end of Celebrity Bear Hunt.

What happened in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 8?

Before the challenge began, Bear Grylls reflected on each finalist’s journey. He praised Steph McGovern’s determination, calling her “kind, positive,” and a contestant who had “gone the extra mile.” He described Una Healy as a "dark horse" and warned she should not be underestimated.

Lottie Moss was recognized for her intelligence and adaptability, while Kola Bokinni’s warrior spirit was acknowledged. Bear also highlighted Big Zuu’s strategic thinking, noting that he would be a strong competitor if he executed his plan well. According to Bear, Kola Bokinni brought spirit to Celebrity Bear Hunt, displaying his warrior mindset throughout the competition.

The first two players caught by Bear would be eliminated in the final challenge. Kola and Lottie failed to evade capture and were taken out of the competition early. This left Big Zuu, Una, and Steph in the final stretch of Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Big Zuu, confident from his previous experiences in the bear pit, decided to go for a carabiner first, assuming it would be needed for the rope lift exit. Una took a different approach by heading straight to an exit to determine which tool was required. However, both contestants unknowingly targeted the same carabiner, leading to a race.

Big Zuu reached the tree first, where a rope secured the carabiner. To retrieve it, he had to start a fire using flint and dry leaves, a skill Bear had taught them earlier.

Once the rope burned through, he secured the tool and moved toward the Caiman Pool exit. Meanwhile, Una realized she had little time left and focused on avoiding Bear instead of searching for another carabiner.

At the Caiman Pool, Big Zuu had to overcome his fear of heights to climb a cliff while dangling above crocodile-infested waters. He successfully reached the top, becoming the first contestant to exit the pit. Steph followed shortly after, while Una managed to evade Bear until the end but failed to reach an exit.

Although three contestants survived the final Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge, the winner was determined by Bear Grylls. He analyzed each participant’s performance, ultimately declaring Big Zuu the champion. Bear commended him for completing the challenge without error, stating,

“You led with your brain. You used your initiative. You were the only person to risk going for a tool before the exit.”

He also noted Big Zuu’s resilience, calling him “unstoppable.”

As a reward, Bear gifted Big Zuu a rope, symbolizing strength, friendship, and perseverance. Overwhelmed by his victory, Big Zuu expressed his gratitude, saying,

“I feel incredible, man.”

He also acknowledged his fellow competitors, especially Una and Steph, for making it to the final stretch. Reflecting on his journey in Celebrity Bear Hunt, Big Zuu said he wanted to prove that “big-belly rude boys” could excel in survival challenges. He thanked Bear for his mentorship, calling him a “G.”

All eight episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

