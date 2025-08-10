Celebrity chef criticizes the owner of Bruno's for being "delusional" in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10 was released on August 6, 2025. It saw Gordon Ramsay travel to Philadelphia's popular food joint, Bruno's, where he clashed with the owner, Tim, over his refusal to modernize the eatery or heed Gordon's advice and suggestions. While Tim continued to dismiss the celebrity chef, the latter was disheartened to see how adamant Tim was.&quot;You seem to be slightly delusional. The fact that you're sat there having fun with customers and yet you have no idea how incompetent your practices are,&quot; Gordon opined.The host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service pointed out that Tim's biggest issues were his rigidity and refusal to pass the reins over to his son, Nick, who worked as a line cook at the restaurant. According to Gordon, if Nick were allowed to run the place, he would implement changes to bring Bruno's up to date. That way, the establishment would attract new customers. However, Tim remained steadfast in his beliefs, saying he did not need help with changing his vision. Culinary star brings two Philadelphia baseball champions to persuade Tim in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a private conversation with the owner of Bruno's, Gordon asked him to reflect on his experience so far, especially after he got a reality check on the status of his restaurant. Contrary to Gordon's expectations, Tim was not pleased with the turn of events.&quot;I got embarrassed and I got put down... and you make me nervous,&quot; he said.Tim criticized the celebrity chef for visiting the restaurant without prior notice, blaming him for catching him unprepared. Tim added that he thought the cameras were for a &quot;nice show,&quot; which was why he was having fun the previous day. However, he felt blindsided when the host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service made a surprise visit.Gordon was shocked to hear how Tim felt. Whenever he tried to explain himself, the owner of Bruno's cut him off, unwilling to listen to what Gordon had to say. It frustrated him to the point where he called Tim &quot;delusional&quot; about the current state of affairs. Gordon Ramsay at the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois II: Undisputed - Fight Night (Image via Getty)When Gordon asked Tim to hand over the duties to his son, he admitted that he was &quot;still not ready to go.&quot; Upon hearing that, Gordon mentioned that he would not be able to help his eatery if he refused to accept the help. Unhappy with the status of their conversation, Gordon decided to welcome baseball &quot;legends&quot; Milt Thompson and Larry Bowa to help change Tim's mind. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star wanted Tim to see that both players succeeded even further after they transitioned into coaching and management, having realized that their &quot;playing days were over.&quot;Both players reflected on their transitions, noting that they had to trust the process and accept reality no matter how hard it was. Consequently, they urged Tim to make an adjustment and try new things instead of holding onto the past. After some back-and-forth, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant agreed that Nick was &quot;the future&quot; of Bruno's. Larry Bowa at the Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks (Image via Getty)Gordon then brought out Phillie Phanatic, the official mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team, to celebrate Tim's decision to let go.While speaking to the cameras, Tim admitted that it was time to hand over the business, which he had looked after for 35 years, to his son. Calling it the &quot;next vision,&quot; Tim stated that although he was nervous, he was ready to help Nick run Bruno's.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are streaming now on Hulu.