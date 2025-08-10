  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Celebrity chef criticizes the owner of Bruno's for being "delusional" in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10

Celebrity chef criticizes the owner of Bruno's for being "delusional" in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 10, 2025 00:30 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Gordon Ramsay at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10 was released on August 6, 2025. It saw Gordon Ramsay travel to Philadelphia's popular food joint, Bruno's, where he clashed with the owner, Tim, over his refusal to modernize the eatery or heed Gordon's advice and suggestions. While Tim continued to dismiss the celebrity chef, the latter was disheartened to see how adamant Tim was.

Ad
"You seem to be slightly delusional. The fact that you're sat there having fun with customers and yet you have no idea how incompetent your practices are," Gordon opined.

The host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service pointed out that Tim's biggest issues were his rigidity and refusal to pass the reins over to his son, Nick, who worked as a line cook at the restaurant. According to Gordon, if Nick were allowed to run the place, he would implement changes to bring Bruno's up to date. That way, the establishment would attract new customers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Tim remained steadfast in his beliefs, saying he did not need help with changing his vision.

Culinary star brings two Philadelphia baseball champions to persuade Tim in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Ad

During a private conversation with the owner of Bruno's, Gordon asked him to reflect on his experience so far, especially after he got a reality check on the status of his restaurant. Contrary to Gordon's expectations, Tim was not pleased with the turn of events.

"I got embarrassed and I got put down... and you make me nervous," he said.

Tim criticized the celebrity chef for visiting the restaurant without prior notice, blaming him for catching him unprepared. Tim added that he thought the cameras were for a "nice show," which was why he was having fun the previous day. However, he felt blindsided when the host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service made a surprise visit.

Ad

Gordon was shocked to hear how Tim felt. Whenever he tried to explain himself, the owner of Bruno's cut him off, unwilling to listen to what Gordon had to say. It frustrated him to the point where he called Tim "delusional" about the current state of affairs.

Gordon Ramsay at the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois II: Undisputed - Fight Night (Image via Getty)
Gordon Ramsay at the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois II: Undisputed - Fight Night (Image via Getty)

When Gordon asked Tim to hand over the duties to his son, he admitted that he was "still not ready to go." Upon hearing that, Gordon mentioned that he would not be able to help his eatery if he refused to accept the help.

Ad

Unhappy with the status of their conversation, Gordon decided to welcome baseball "legends" Milt Thompson and Larry Bowa to help change Tim's mind. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star wanted Tim to see that both players succeeded even further after they transitioned into coaching and management, having realized that their "playing days were over."

Both players reflected on their transitions, noting that they had to trust the process and accept reality no matter how hard it was. Consequently, they urged Tim to make an adjustment and try new things instead of holding onto the past. After some back-and-forth, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant agreed that Nick was "the future" of Bruno's.

Ad
Larry Bowa at the Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks (Image via Getty)
Larry Bowa at the Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks (Image via Getty)

Gordon then brought out Phillie Phanatic, the official mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team, to celebrate Tim's decision to let go.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, Tim admitted that it was time to hand over the business, which he had looked after for 35 years, to his son. Calling it the "next vision," Tim stated that although he was nervous, he was ready to help Nick run Bruno's.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications